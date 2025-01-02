2024 was a huge year for Lupita Nyong’o, who began the year by starring in a horror prequel that grossed over $260 million at the worldwide box office before lending her voice to one of the biggest animated movies of the year, The Wild Robot, which earned a whopping $324 million at the global box office. The aforementioned horror prequel that saw Nyong’o take on the lead role is A Quiet Place: Day One, the latest installment in John Krasinski’s horror franchise. The film also stars Gladiator 2 and Fantastic Four veteran Joseph Quinn, and while it had previously only been available on Paramount+, it was also added to Prime Video where it quickly earned the #3 spot on the platform. The film also earned scores of 86% from critics and 72% from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes.

John Krasinski directed both previous installments in the Quiet Place franchise, and while he stayed on as a scribe for the prequel, he mostly passed creative duties to Michael Sarnoski. Jeff Nichols, who recently directed Tom Hardy and Austin Butler in The Bikeriders, was initially tapped to helm A Quiet Place: Day One, but he gave an interview last year saying that he left the project due to creative disagreements with Krasinski. Sarnoski made his directorial debut a few years before A Quiet Place: Day One on Pig, the 2021 mystery thriller starring Nicolas Cage and Alex Wolff. He’s next been tapped to direct The Death of Robin Hood, the upcoming adventure film starring Hugh Jackman in the lead role of Robin Hood alongside Jodie Comer.

What Else Is Trending on Prime Video?

Continuing to top the charts on Prime Video is Red One, the Christmas action thriller starring Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans that earned $184 million at the box office against a $250 million budget. Denzel Washington’s Equalizer 2 is also trending on Prime Video after premiering on the platform on Christmas Day, despite being the lowest-rated movie in the three-installment franchise. Rounding out the back end of the Prime Video top 10 is The Beekeeper, the action epic starring Jason Statham that has been in and out of streaming charts for months.

A Quiet Place: Day One stars Lupita Nyong’o and Joseph Quinn and was written by John Krasinski and directed by Michael Sarnoski. Stay tuned to Collider for more streaming updates and watch A Quiet Place: Day One on Prime Video.

