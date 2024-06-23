The Big Picture Fans and critics are raving about A Quiet Place: Day One, calling it a favorite in the franchise.

Lupita Nyong'o's performance as Sam and Joseph Quinn's portrayal of Eric are receiving high praise.

While not as scary as past films for some, Day One offers a new perspective with an emotional narrative.

The first reactions to A Quiet Place: Day One have started rolling in, and if the buzz is any indication, the prequel is set to send chills down your spine. Early screenings of the film have left audiences both terrified and thrilled. Initial reactions are praising the intense atmosphere and gripping storyline that the A Quiet Place franchise is known for, and the shift to the chaotic, noise-filled streets of New York City as the aliens first arrive adds a new level of horror and suspense.

Lupita Nyong'o's portrayal of Sam has been highlighted as a standout, with many applauding her ability to convey raw emotion and fear. Joseph Quinn's performance as Eric also received high marks, with critics noting the compelling chemistry between the two leads. Djimon Hounsou's return as Henri, the "Man on the Island" from A Quiet Place Part II, is expected to be another highlight, bringing continuity and depth to the expanding universe. Meanwhile, Michael Sarnoski's direction has been lauded for maintaining the intense, edge-of-your-seat atmosphere that made the original films such hits. While reportedly not as scary as the previous two films for some, A Quiet Place: Day One is being praised for its remarkably human story.

Viewers are excited about the new perspective the film offers. Unlike the previous installments focused on the Abbott family, A Quiet Place: Day One explores different survivors' experiences which should add layers to the franchise's narrative. But how well does this fresh take expanding the universe? Does the prequel stay true to its roots? Overall, early reactions suggest that A Quiet Place: Day One is a worthy addition to the franchise, with many calling it a new favorite. With its stellar cast, gripping story, and expert direction, it looks like audiences are in for another terrifyingly good time.

What Are Critics and Fans Saying About 'A Quiet Place: Day One'?

Audiences had high praise for A Quiet Place: Day One with many critics considering it a favorite in the franchise following the two A Quiet Place films directed by John Krasinski.

There's also plenty of praise to go around for the film's talented cast. However, Nyong'o and Quinn are up against a major scene stealer in the new movie: the cat.

While potentially not as scary as previous A Quiet Place movies, Day One appears to have a deeply emotional story that audiences are saying will tug at your heartstrings.

A Quiet Place: Day One hits theaters on June 28. Tickets are on sale now.

A Quiet Place: Day One Experience the day the world went quiet. Release Date June 28, 2024 Director Michael Sarnoski Cast Djimon Hounsou Lupita Nyong'O , Alex Wolff Main Genre Drama Writers Scott Beck , John Krasinski , Jeff Nichols Studio(s) Platinum Dunes , Paramount Pictures , Sunday Night Productions Distributor(s) Paramount Pictures Sequel(s) A Quiet Place , A Quiet Place: Part II Franchise(s) A Quiet Place Expand

