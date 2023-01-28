As any dedicated, detail-driven fan of the blockbuster franchise knows, the first Quiet Place film started with a black screen and the words "DAY 89'"in stark, clinical white as instruments groaned discordantly in the background. This, as far as we knew, was the beginning of everything; at least where the tip-toeing Abbott family was concerned. As viewers, we were just as stranded from the rest of civilization as the family themselves, awash with desolate landscapes and convenience stores ransacked to bare and brittle bones. That really did help us feel as if we were right there with them, barely clinging to survival by the skin of our teeth. But as great as that is as a narrative device, many have wondered what happened in the days that came before. How did the population deplete so drastically? What happened to everyone else that had to face these sightless, bloodthirsty aliens with ears attuned to the slightest snap of a twig? Luckily for us, we won't have to sit in the dark for much longer. Salvation, a light switch illuminating what was once a dark room; A Quiet Place: Day One is in the works to answer all the questions that keep us up at night.

While this prequel film's sky may not glitter with the franchise's usual stars it by no means will disappoint, if recent casting announcements are anything to go by. In the first two Quiet Place films, John Krasinski, Emily Blunt, Noah Jupe, and Millicent Simmonds endeared audiences nationwide with their performances as a tight-knit, admirably resilient family. Now with the remarkable Lupita Nyong'o, Stranger Things beloved break-out Joseph Quinn, and Alex Wolff, whose extraordinary talent is relentlessly reaffirmed with every new project, this highly anticipated spin-off could very well (dare I say it?) shape up to be the best installment yet.

Originally set for a March 31, 2023, release, the post-apocalyptic feature underwent two delays in schedule; pushed first to September 22, 2023, then again to March 8, 2024, and production now seems set on Day One hitting theaters March 8, 2024. While disappointing to those of us eagerly awaiting the day this powerhouse cast can be watched on screen, it only seems inevitable that this horror prequel will be deliciously worth the wait.

Is There a Trailer For A Quiet Place: Day One?

Unfortunately, no. Keep an eye on this space though because we will be updating it with new trailers and footage of the movie as and when they are released. In the meantime, here's the trailer for A Quiet Place: Part II:

What's the Plot of A Quiet Place: Day One?

As previously stated, while the film is the third installment of the franchise, it will not be a direct sequel to the two that came before it. Instead, Day One will be a spin-off prequel navigating the utter pandemonium of society's initial collapse. After all, aren't we just dying to know how everyone first coped in the face of such an unthinkably savage threat? While we haven't had any explicit details revealed about the plot, it's fair to say that we can piece together the gist.

A core component goes without saying: we'll be introduced to a batch of survivors grappling to adapt to their dangerous new reality, forming vital methods of communication for their survival. Was it even a known fact that not making a sound was imperative to survival when the apocalypse was so fresh? How did people discover that the aliens were blind? Whose scream was the first to uncover that a single noise can be your greatest downfall? Bound to answer all while keeping us gripping tight onto the edge of our seats, Day One is expected to be a breath-bating spine chiller from start to finish.

Who's In the Cast of A Quiet Place: Day One?

While no character names have been confirmed, we're lucky enough to be in the loop of the film's three confirmed stars. The sensational Lupita Nyong'o was the first to sign onto the project as the leading star. While her breakout was the indubitably brave Patsey in 12 Years A Slave (her Oscar win for the role granting her global recognition for the sheer, gut-wrenching force of her performance), her lead role in Jordan Peele's critically lauded Us only further cemented her place as one of the most talented actors in the industry. Even with the slightest, barely perceptible twitch of a muscle in her face, Nyong'o is able to convey a whole internal monologue of emotion. Considering speech will be limited in a setting where the predators have a heightened sense of hearing, this kind of microscopic attention to expression is bound to make every second of silence that Nyong'o spends on screen just as tantalizingly engrossing as the last.

Joseph Quinn was the next to be announced for the picture. While he'd previously acted in a few smaller roles—a guest star in an episode of Game of Thrones, Enjolras in three episodes of a miniseries rendition of Les Misérables—it's easy to pinpoint the sharp incline of his visibility after his appearance in Stranger Things. Acclaimed for his performance as Eddie Munson, Quinn instantly rocketed to the forefront of the industry's radar after his stand-out performance. Treasured worldwide and easily recognized as one of the franchise's most celebrated characters, there's no question he made his mark. That's why his confirmation to star in this spin-off is such an exciting one. Assuming he won't be reprising his role in Stranger Things (no spoilers, but we can probably all agree it doesn't seem likely) it's a great opportunity for Quinn to prove his versatility and make an impact in a fresh project.

Last but definitely not least, on January 20 it was announced that Alex Wolff would also be starring in the feature. Wolff is no horror newcomer, starring in Ari Aster's feature directorial debut Hereditary alongside the showstopping Toni Colette and Gabriel Byrne. The film was an instant smash hit, particularly earning itself indie classic status among those who hail A24 as the holy grail of production companies. Unable to ever see a tree house in the woods with the same nonchalance again, Hereditary's distinct atmosphere lingers long after watching, with Wolff's performance one of the many attributes of the film to credit for that impact. He went on to star opposite Nicolas Cage in Pig, as well as securing another blockbuster role in horror masterclass M. Night Shyamalan's 2021 hit Old. Wolff proves himself time and time again to be one of this generation's most promising and skilled actors and his inclusion in the project just makes us even more excited for the film.

While no other names are confirmed for the project yet, Nyong'o, Quinn, and Wolff could prove to be one of the most exhilarating trios to witness on screen together in recent horror history. With the project already full to the brim with talent, it's difficult to process the possibility of even more magic arriving in casting announcements. That said, we'll be keeping our eyes peeled and our fingers on the pulse for any further updates on this one.

Who's Making A Quiet Place: Day One?

In November 2020, Paramount announced that Jeff Nichols was set to write and direct the prequel based on John Krasinski's idea, but in October 2021 the news hit the press that he would be amicably departing from the film, citing creative differences and shifting his focus to other projects. The search for a replacement began immediately and, a few months later, Michael Sarnoski was attached to the project. Sarnoski wasn't shy to acknowledge that this project would mark an exciting reunion. In fact, in the tweet below, he expressed just how ecstatic he was to be working with one of the prequel's stars for the second time in his career.

As well as directing the flick, Sarnoski will also be conducting script rewrites. Working alongside him as producers are John Krasinski, Michael Bay, Andrew Form, and Brad Fuller. The film is produced by Platinum Dunes in partnership with Paramount Pictures and Krasinski's Sunday Night Productions. Allyson Seeger is also credited as an executive producer on the project. While the process of this project's production hasn't necessarily been smooth sailing, Sarnoski is a highly in-demand name after his 2021 directorial debut Pig earned him incredible critical acclaim, and therefore a more than worthy talent to helm the ship. In fact, his attachment to the project only bodes to intrigue us more. With such a powerhouse team driving the horror, it reads like the perfect recipe for upcoming cinematic gold.