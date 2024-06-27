Every post-apocalypse has an apocalypse, and we're about to see the world descend into silence with the anticipated horror prequel, A Quiet Place: Day One. Taking place prior to the events of the two widely successful films by director John Krasinski, the franchise's reins have now been given to Pig filmmaker Michael Sarnoski for this wholly unique installment. As the title implies, A Quiet Place: Day One will take the series back to the moment where it all began when the mysterious and voracious aliens that grew to take over the planet.

Instead of focusing on the Abbott family like the first two films, A Quiet Place: Day One shines a spotlight on two brand-new characters - Sam (Lupita Nyong'o) and Eric (Joseph Quinn). When the soon-to-be infamous aliens first arrive on Earth, they immediately begin turning New York City into a violent hellscape, with the clueless citizens of the city having absolutely no idea how to stop them or flee from them. Hopefully, Sam and Eric will learn that the only way to evade these terrifying creatures is to remain completely silent. If you're wondering when you can see this new chapter in the horror franchise's saga unfold, look no further. Here is when, where, and how you can watch A Quiet Place: Day One.

Is 'A Quiet Place: Day One' Streaming?

Image via Paramount

No, A Quiet Place: Day One is not yet available to stream. However, the horror prequel will eventually be available to stream on Paramount+, which is also the streaming home of the first two A Quiet Place movies. Paramount's streaming window for their films usually ranges between 50–60 days, which would mean the movie will likely be available on the streaming service sometime in late August. Paramount+ offers four different plans, which you can read about below.

Plans Paramount+ Essential Paramount+ with Showtime Monthly Price $5.99 /mo after trial $11.99 /mo after trial Annual Price $59.99 /yr after trial $119.99 /yr after trial

Image via Paramount Pictures

The end of the world begins when A Quiet Place: Day One officially premieres on Friday, June 28, 2024, in the United States and Canada. The movie will be having its official world premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival on Wednesday, June 26th, 2024. That's the date when most parts of the world will be getting the film, but some other facets of the globe will be lucky enough to see A Quiet Place: Day One in all its glory a few days earlier. For the full list of each country that will be distributing A Quiet Place: Day One and when it will be available, look at the following chart below:

Release Date Country TBD June 2024 South Korea June 26, 2024 Belgium

France

Norway

Philippines

Taiwan June 27, 2024 Australia

Brazil

Germany

Denmark

Ecuador

Hungary

Cambodia

Mexico

Netherlands

Portugal

Singapore

Slovakia

Thailand

Ukraine June 28, 2024 Canada

Estonia

Spain

United Kingdom

India

Japan

Sweden

Turkey

United States

Vietnam July 4, 2024 Argentina

Is 'A Quiet Place: Day One' Premiering in Theaters?

Image via Paramount

Following suit with the last two films in the series, A Quiet Place: Day One will only be scaring audiences who visit their local movie theater on June 26th. The big competition the horror prequel will be taking on for a loud weekend at the box office is Horizon: An American Saga - Part 1, which is Kevin Costner's ambitious return to feature film directing that has already stirred quite a bit of buzz following its premiere at the Cannes Film Festival. The film will also be released at around the same time as other anticipated horror films, like Russell Crowe's meta exorcist film The Exorcism, the Hollywood-based trilogy ender MaXXXine, and the Maika Monroe and Nicolas Cage collaboration Longlegs.

Find Showtimes for 'A Quiet Place: Day One'

Image via Paramount

To find out if A Quiet Place: Day One will be playing in a theater near you, refer to the following links to look and see and purchase your tickets in advance.

Watch the Trailer for 'A Quiet Place: Day One'

Your browser does not support the video tag.

The marketing materials for A Quiet Place: Day One, including the trailer above, have been careful not to share too many details about the movie's plot. Still, the general gist of the film's story is fairly self-explanatory, with the large bulk of the narrative built around New York City watching helplessly as the world around them descends into ruin. One of these poor people about to have their lives upended is Sam, who was just going through her everyday routine with her trusty cat by her side. Once she sees comets falling from the sky, however, it isn't long before bloodthirsty monsters begin ripping the denizens of New York to shreds without a second thought. Will Sam and her fellow survivors learn the secret to surviving these creatures? Only time will tell.

Are the Other 'A Quiet Place' Movies Available to Stream Online?

'A Quiet Place' (2018)

Image via Paramount

The film that started it all, A Quiet Place takes place relatively soon after society fell after the invasion, with the main characters being the Abbott family. Unlike many others, the Abbotts were uniquely more prepared than most, mainly because the eldest child, Regan (Millicent Simmonds), is deaf. Though communicating through sign language is second nature for the Abbots, their desire to be extremely cautious didn't stop the family's youngest child from getting taken by the monsters. While they still grieve about the child's loss, Lee (John Krasinski) and Evelyn Abbott (Emily Blunt) are still determined to protect their family and move on from this cruel world and its circumstances.

A Quiet Place Where to Watch *Availability in US stream

rent

buy A family struggles for survival in a world where most humans have been killed by blind but noise-sensitive creatures. They are forced to communicate in sign language to keep the creatures at bay. Release Date April 3, 2018 Director John Krasinski Cast Emily Blunt , John Krasinski , Millie Simmonds , Noah Jupe , Cade Woodward , Leon Russom Main Genre Horror Writers Bryan Woods , Scott Beck , John Krasinski

'A Quiet Place Part II' (2020)

Image via Paramount

The second installment of A Quite Place Part II actually begins with a brief flashback to the time before the world fell, with the Abbotts facing the ruthless aliens for the very first time. The movie later picks up right where the last film film left off, with the Abbotts grieving over the loss of another family member of theirs. Thankfully, the group reunites with an old friend from their past named Emmett (Cillian Murphy), who is doing some profound grieving of his own.