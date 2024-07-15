The Big Picture A Quiet Place: Day One has entered the Top 20 Horror Movies in the US Box Office with over $116 million.

Longlegs, a low-budget horror-thriller, has made $22.6 million in its first few days, doubling its budget.

Horror movies have been having extremely successful runs at the box office, both domestic and global.

Following an impressive recent weekend at the domestic box office, A Quiet Place: Day One has officially entered a prestigious list, namely the top 20 horror movies of all time at the US Box Office. On Saturday, July 13, and Sunday, July 14, the prequel took an impressive $8.2 million, taking its cumulative domestic total up to over $116 million. This was enough to take the film past both Scream VI and The Grudge to now sit at number 18 on the aforementioned list. Next up on the list at number 17 is The Nun, a 2018 Conjuring Universe installment that earned itself a quick sequel. With just $1 million separating the pair, and based on Day One's current streak, it won't be long before it has overtaken another horror heavyweight.

Sitting atop this list, which contains some of the best horror movies of all time, is It, an adaptation of the Stephen King novel of the same name that stormed to the top of the box office charts back in 2017. The movie is quite some way ahead of Jaws and The Exorcist in number 2 and number 3 respectively, with it unlikely that Day One will catch any of them.

Another Intriguing Horror Has Entered the Race

For over two weeks, the domestic box office has had its horror section neatly consumed by A Quiet Place: Day One. However, the most recent weekend has seen another horror take to the stage, smashing expectations and even breaking records along the way. This is, of course, Longlegs, the low-budget horror-thriller that has become a viral hit thanks to some neat marketing. In its first couple of days, Longlegs has managed to turn over $22.6 million domestically, already more than doubling its estimated budget. Perhaps even more impressively, Longlegs has more than quadrupled distributor Neon’s previous best opening weekend haul.

Not just a success thanks to viral marketing, Longlegs has also been well received both publicly and critically, with some citing it as one of the best horrors of the year. In his review of the film, Collider's Ross Bonaime said, "While Perkins has made horror films prior to Longlegs, this feels like him truly finding his lane in the genre. It's an uneasy, unrelenting nightmare that we can’t escape, even if it is a rocky road for a bit. Longlegs takes a bit to get us settled into its brand of horror, but once it does, it’s hard not to be impressed by the place between here and there where we find ourselves."

A Quiet Place: Day One has officially entered the top 20 horror movies of all time at the US Box Office. The movie is in theaters right now.

