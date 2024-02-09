This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

The Big Picture Paramount Pictures releases Super Bowl spot for A Quiet Place: Day One , offering a glimpse into the origins of the alien invasion that disrupted the Abbott family's lives in A Quiet Place.

The new spot focuses on Lupita Nyong'o's character as she navigates the challenges of living in a big city overrun by creatures attracted to sound.

A Quiet Place: Day One hits theaters on June 28, promising more scares and suspense in this prequel to the original film.

Paramount Pictures has released their Super Bowl spot for A Quiet Place: Day One, giving audiences a new look at the upcoming prequel that will depict how the alien invasion that changed the lives of the Abbott family in A Quiet Place began. After launching the first trailer for the movie this week, the studio focused on a smaller narrative for the new spot, following Lupita Nyong'o's character as she tries to escape from the dangerous creatures that have invaded Earth. Living in a big city can be complicated when monsters attracted to sound make their entrance, as it becomes harder and harder to find shelter away from the noise.

A Quiet Place: Day One takes place before the movies starring Emily Blunt and John Krasinksi, with the prequel directed by Michael Sarnoski taking a look at how humanity reacted when the aliens first arrived. Sarnoski wrote the screenplay based on ideas he came up with alongside Krasinski, also drawing inspiration from the characters created by Bryan Woods and Scott Beck. To better understand the context of what the Abbott family had to go through in the original films, viewers need to go back to where it all started, in a movie that will finally let the aliens hunt for blood in crowded environments.

The supporting cast of A Quiet Place: Day One will also include Joseph Quinn, Alex Wolff and Djimon Hounsou, who'll be reprising his role from A Quiet Place Part II. Quinn became extremely popular after he portrayed Eddie Munson during the fourth season of Stranger Things, with the character established as the leader of the Hellfire Club. On the other hand, Wolff had a small role in last year's Oppenheimer, and before that, he was seen surviving the horrors of Old. Hounsou stepped into the shoes of the Man on the Island in A Quiet Place Part II, and the upcoming prequel will explain how the character became the leader of a group of survivors.

A Quiet Place: Day One hits theaters on June 28. Check out the Big Game spot below: