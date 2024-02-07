The Big Picture A Quiet Place: Day One is a prequel that shows how the alien invasion began, and the dystopian world was created.

The film features new characters trying to survive without the survival techniques of the Abbott family.

The film stars Lupita Nyong'o and Joseph Quinn.

The first trailer for A Quiet Place: Day One has arrived, mere minutes after the first images for the prequel film were revealed. The alien invasion begins in the upcoming prequel directed by Michael Sarnoski, and the entire population of the world has to learn how to live without making a sound.

The trailer for the upcoming prequel provides a look at how the planet ended up as the dystopian environment seen in A Quiet Place and A Quiet Place: Part II. The franchise created by John Krasinksi, Bryan Woods, and Scott Beck previously established that the monsters responsible for so many deaths weren't from Earth. But audiences will finally get the opportunity to see what happened in places such as New York City when the invasion began. Considering how loud the Big Apple and other big cities around the world can be at any given time, a bloodbath can be expected in A Quiet Place: Day One as the cast faces the creatures that can't see—but can hear every move they make.

A Quiet Place: Day One stars Lupita Nyong'o, Joseph Quinn, Alex Wolff, and Djimon Hounsou, who will have to face the aliens without any of the survival techniques the Abbott family had in the original films. Nyong'o was recently seen in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, where she reprized her role as Nakia. On the other hand, Hounsou had a stellar 2023 with appearances in Shazam!: Fury of the Gods, Gran Turismo, and Rebel Moon. It's now time for them to protect their lives against fierce monsters that'll stop at nothing to hunt their prey.

When Does 'A Quiet Place: Day One' Take Place'?

A Quiet Place: Day One will take place before the events of A Quiet Place and A Quiet Place: Part II. The prequel will be separate from what the Abbott family was up to in the original movies, but a third installment following Evelyn's (Emily Blunt) story is set for release at some point next year. Even if the prequel moves away from the Abbott family, A Quiet Place: Part II provided audiences with their first look at how people experienced the first day of the invasion via a flashback sequence. However, as seen in the brand-new trailer, things will look very different once the monsters arrive on our planet.

You can check out the first trailer for A Quiet Place: Day One above, before the film premieres in theaters in the United States on June 28.