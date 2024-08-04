The Big Picture A Quiet Place: Day One pulled in $2.3 million globally over the weekend, falling behind its predecessors in the franchise.

The movie had successful showings in multiple countries, although ticket sales have started to decline following its digital release.

Day One offers a unique twist on the man vs. monster genre and has been praised for its character development and strong performances.

From Friday, August 2 through Sunday, August 4, A Quiet Place: Day One officially accumulated an impressive $1.4 million in domestic sales and $900k internationally this weekend, despite having now been in theaters for over a month, having debuted back on June 28. Accumulatively, the movie grossed $2.3 million worldwide across the weekend, taking its entire total up to over $258 million. The film still sits behind the previous two outings in the franchise, with the first, A Quiet Place, earning $334 million globally and the sequel returning $296 million. Whether Day One will overtake its predecessors is undetermined but unlikely, especially considering it is now officially available on VOD.

A Quiet Place: Day One's weekend haul came from 1,039 locations domestically. Internationally, the movie's return came from 62 total territories, including strong showings in the likes of France, the UK, Mexico, Germany, and Australia. Alas, each of these saw ticket sales drop by around 50% compared to previous weekends, further showcasing that the horror sequel is reaching its final moments at this year's theatrical box office. Given the film's reported budget of around $60 million, this return will please higher-ups, proving that there is still plenty of desire for this burgeoning horror behemoth.

'A Quiet Place: Day One' Puts a Refreshing Spin on Man Versus Monster Movies

Balanced between two genres, this third installment is neither unbridled horror nor a terrifying disaster flick, instead telling an introspective character journey against the backdrop of a cataclysmic event. The movie has been praised both critically and publicly, going some way towards the film's sustained showing at the global box office. To add a third installment to a franchise and remove almost all of its recognizable features is a brave move, although introducing a multi-talented lead like Lupita Nyong'o does take away from some of the risk, such is her deserved pulling power.

In her review of the movie for Collider, Emma Kiely said:

"A Quiet Place: Day One has way more to say about humanity than the trailer would have you think. As we’ve seen humans fight to survive any situation possible, Day One manages to stand out in both its subgenre and its franchise by taking a different approach to man vs. monster. While it may not be the best horror movie or even action flick, its brilliant characterization, simple but effective script, and outstanding performances make it a strong contender in the action/alien/survival subgenres."

A Quiet Place: Day One has a strong weekend at the global Box Office. You can still just about grab tickets to the movie via the link below.

