The Big Picture Both Hidden and A Quiet Place highlight the special bond between fathers and daughters in survival situations.

The young daughters in both films steal the show, adding depth and emotion to the storylines.

While A Quiet Place focuses on known threats, Hidden delivers a shocking twist that changes the entire narrative.

What is it about father-daughter relationships in a post-apocalyptic dystopian setting that makes for such compelling cinema? The origin story of John Krasinski's A Quiet Place (2018), A Quiet Place: Day One, has hit theaters and reminded us a lot of a 2015 film that tackles the same subject matter but in an entirely different way with a bizarre twist ending. The A Quiet Place franchise is far from the first to use silence as a key plot device. Written and directed by the then relatively unknown Duffer Brothers who would go on to create the pop culture phenomenon that is Stranger Things just a year later, Hidden employs a similarly strategic use of "what is lurking up above?" as the key dramatic element. There are plenty of things that these two movies have in common, but it's where they differ that makes Hidden worth the two-hour watch.

What Is 'Hidden' About?

Roy (Alexander Skarsgård), Claire (Andrea Riseborough), and Zoe (Emily Alyn Lind) are a normal family living in Kingsville, a city located somewhere in the southwestern portion of the United States. When a deadly virus breaks out, they try to evacuate but are met with a roadblock and forced into quarantine. The armed forces level Kingsville with a series of bombing runs, leaving them no place to go. Claire knows of a small tornado shelter behind the local elementary school, where they are forced to spend close to a year living in quiet isolation, afraid of "The Breathers" that roam above ground. They live by a code of three rules: First, always be very quiet. Second, control your emotions — namely your fear and anger; lastly, never open the hatch to the outside world. We'll soon learn why number 2 is the most important.

How Are 'Hidden' and 'A Quiet Place' Similar?

Aside from the obvious apocalyptic existential threat that forces both families into hiding, several other aspects of the two movies strike a similar chord. The unusual bond that develops between dad and daughter is not only the most prominent similarity but also the most endearing one. Girl dads everywhere could learn something from Lee (Krasinski) and Ray and how, despite the horrific situation they find themselves in, they use it to form a stronger bond with their daughters. Ray has an optimistic way about him, and he and Zoe have a close and trusting relationship. When the precocious and curious Zoe continuously pushes him and Claire to leave the shelter and explore the outside, he always knows exactly what to say to quell her anxiety and soothe her anguish. It is the relationship that Lee Abbott is trying desperately to establish with his daughter Regan (Millicent Simmonds). She projects the guilt she feels for the death of her younger brother onto her father, and they spend the movie trying to mend their relationship that has been tainted by tragedy.

Both fathers are calming influences that step up to the plate and serve as the foundation of two families that don't know if they will live to see tomorrow. Ray, Chloe, and Claire don't have to be as quiet as the Abbott family, but they can't risk making too much noise and attracting The Breathers. Sometimes, the only way to cut through all the issues between a daughter and her dad is to face a life-and-death situation that forces both parties to recognize what is truly important. Ultimately, both Ray and Lee are willing to endure the greatest sacrifice to ensure their daughters' safety.

The Daughters Are the Standout Performers in Both 'Hidden' and 'A Quiet Place'

In A Quiet Place, Millicent Simmonds's Regan steals the show. As the aliens threaten her family, she becomes the emotional heartbeat of the movie. In Hidden, a breakout performance from young Emily Alyn Lind (who would go on to star in the Gossip Girl reboot) resonates. Both of these young actresses not only hold their own alongside accomplished co-stars but shine as the anchors of their respective movies. They both use their innocence and relative naïveté to enhance their performances and also amplify the dramatic tones. While the parents of both girls are doing their best to keep them safe, the organic proclivity and curiosity of the girls rope the viewer in. They test the limits of what is safe and what is reckless, and you feel a natural inclination to root for them. They are at the center of the action despite being less experienced than their veteran co-stars.

This Is What Makes 'Hidden' Different From 'A Quiet Place'

If you still haven't seen Hidden, pause where you are in this article, go watch it, and then come right back. Most notably, the Abbott family in A Quiet Place knows exactly what they are up against. Even the smallest squeak can lead to a swift and deadly encounter with a vicious alien. The bridge scene at the beginning of the film sets the tone for the rest of the film. In Hidden, all Ray, Claire, and Zoe know is that a mysterious threat lurks outside the safety of their fallout shelter. They call them "The Breathers," but have no idea their numbers or how sinister they are. They don't even know if there are other survivors of the deadly virus that swept through their sleepy little town. The threat in Hidden is left to the imagination until the very end when you realize that they aren't really a threat at all. It is the family in the bunker that poses the danger. In a brilliant twist ending, when the family is forced to the surface, the audience discovers that they are infected with a virus that turns them into feral mutants when they lose control of their emotions. This is why Ray and Claire continue to emphasize rule number 2, which is to always remain in control and calm.

The Twist Ending Gives 'Hidden' A Different Feel From 'A Quiet Place'

The final scenes of both movies have plenty of shock value, but Hidden's ending is unique in that it completely catches you off guard. When you see Zoe mutate into a rabid monster, it is much more shocking than when Lee sacrifices himself at the end of A Quiet Place. Not that it is any less noble, but savvy viewers were likely expecting some sort of closure between Lee and Regan. Krasinksi had spent a good amount of time deftly developing a complicated relationship between the two of them. The relationship between Roy and Zoe also prepares the audience for a dramatic closure. Still, the twist ending makes every scene that the two share together that much more meaningful and full of dramatic irony. Roy spends every spare moment trying to teach Zoe to stay calm when they are in the bunker. Upon the final reveal, all those deliberate and thoughtful scenes resonate differently. Each one is effective in its own way and makes both films super satisfying for the audience.

