The A Quiet Place franchise has evolved far beyond its original 2018 breakout hit, spawning a sequel, an upcoming prequel, and even a video game adaptation. But according to its co-creators, Scott Beck and Bryan Woods, there’s still an untapped frontier they’d love to see the series explore, and that is the wide world of international horror. Speaking exclusively with Collider’s Aidan Kelley at the Independent Spirit Awards, Beck and Woods shared their thoughts on where the next installment of A Quiet Place could go. Given the franchise’s expansion, which included last summer's hugely successful prequel A Quiet Place: Day One, Kelley asked the duo what direction they’d like to see the story take next.

While A Quiet Place has primarily focused on American survivors navigating a world overrun by sound-sensitive monsters, expanding the story globally could provide a new perspective on how different cultures would adapt to the silence, or succumb to the horrors lurking in the dark. Beck said:

"I think the one thing we'd really love to see is A Quiet Place in other countries with foreign language, you know, world international language, entwined in the script in a way that we haven't seen it. We've seen the Americana."

Woods then chimed in, emphasizing how exciting it would be to see a global perspective on the apocalyptic horror world they helped create, adding that someone in the mold of Bong Joon Ho would be the perfect candidate to tell a similar story but in a totally different environment. He said:

"If you had, like, a South Korean version of A Quiet Place, for instance, like, if you had a filmmaker—Bong Joon Ho would never do it because he's such an original filmmaker—but someone in his footsteps do that."

Beck echoed the sentiment, imagining what international auteurs could bring to the table. "We would love to see that through the prism of world filmmakers, the best world filmmakers," he said, "taking that kind of concept and running with it would be really exciting."

What Are the 'A Quiet Place' Movies About?

The first two films primarily follow the life of the Abbott family, made up of John Krasinski, Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, and Noah Jupe, as they try to survive the new world in which blind, extraterrestrial creatures have wiped out most of humanity. Day One focuses on, you guessed it, the first day the aliens arrived, and the chaos that followed. Collectively, the franchise has garnered an estimated $900 million globally, off moderate budgets, with plans afoot for more installments.

