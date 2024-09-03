Although most people know him as Jim Halpert from The Office, John Krasinski deserves all the credit for a recent horror franchise that has found stellar streaming success. All three A Quiet Place movies are not only in the top 10 on Paramount+, but currently occupy each of the top three spots. Krasinski wrote and directed the first two Quiet Place movies, which star Emily Blunt and Cillian Murphy and follow a family navigating a post-apocalyptic world where sound draws monsters. All three of the Quiet Place movies have been well received by critics and audiences, with the critics' scores of the first three movies registering at 96%, 91%, and 86%, with audience ratings coming in at strong scores of 83%, 92%, and 74% on the aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes.

While Krasinski wrote and directed the first two Quiet Place movies, Bryan Woods and Scott Beck also have credit for the screenplay for the first film, with credit for the characters on the second. However, for the third film, A Quiet Place: Day One, which actually serves as a prequel detailing the first day of the invasion, Krasinski passed off creative control to Michael Sarnoski, who directed the film and co-wrote the script along with The Office actor. Before A Quiet Place: Day One, Sarnoski made his directorial debut in 2021 with the Nicholas Cage-led Pig. He's off to a strong start with Pig and A Quiet Place: Day One on his resume thus far with both Hugh Jackman and Jodie Comer set to star in his next film, The Death of Robin Hood.

‘A Quiet Place: Day One’ Was Supposed To Have a Different Director

While Michael Sarnoski directed A Quiet Place: Day One, another acclaimed Hollywood director was originally tapped for the job. Jeff Nichols was initially brought on to helm the Quiet Place prequel, but backed out early in the process. Nichols cited creative differences with creator John Krasinski, revealing that although he would be directing, it would still absolutely be Krasinski's movie. Nichols went on to direct The Bikeriders, the Tom Hardy and Austin Butler-led motorcycle drama which is dominating the Peacock streaming charts.

A Quiet Place: Day One was written by John Krasinski and Michael Sarnoski and directed by Sarnoski. Stay tuned to Collider for future streaming updates and watch all three Quiet Place films on Paramount+.

