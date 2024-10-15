John Krasinski will always be known by some as Jim Halpert from The Office, but the four-time Emmy Award-nominee has proven to be just as much of a force behind the camera as he is in front of it. Krasinski wrote, directed, and stars in A Quiet Place Part 2, the sequel to his 2018 smash hit horror flick which also stars his wife Emily Blunt. A Quiet Place Part 2 recently began streaming on Netflix at the start of the month and has been a major hit on the platform, jumping into the top 10 ahead of Trouble and Uprising, two Netflix Original Films. A Quiet Place Part 2 also stars Cillian Murphy and Djimon Honsou and the film currently sits at a 91% score from critics and a 92% rating from general audiences on Rotten Tomatoes.

Krasinski made his directorial debut more than 15 years ago on Brief Interviews with Hideous Men, the dramedy which he also starred in alongside Law & Order veteran Christopher Meloni. He then continued his directorial momentum by helming three episodes of The Office during its final three seasons before directing and starring in The Hollars, the 2016 romantic comedy that also features Charlie Day and Anna Kendrick. Krasinski then helmed both of the first two installments in the Quiet Place franchise before passing over directorial duties to Michael Sarnoski for the prequel, A Quiet Place: Day One. He most recently directed IF, the family comedy starring Ryan Reynolds and featuring voice performances from a slew of other stars. Krasinski is additionally known for his role as Jack Ryan and for playing Reed Richards in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

The ‘Quiet Place’ Movies Are Stirring Up More Than Just the Netflix Top 10

While only one of the three Quiet Place movies is streaming on Netflix, they can all be found on Paramount+. Each movie jumped to the top of the Paramount+ charts once A Quiet Place: Day One began streaming on the platform near the end of the summer after an extremely successful theatrical run. The Lupita N'yongo and Joseph Quinn-led prequel grossed $261 million worldwide on a reported budget of $67 million, making it a smash hit and a major profit for Paramount.

