It’s a bad week for blockbuster fans everywhere. Shortly after announcing that Mission: Impossible 7 & 8 would be delayed one year each, Paramount Pictures has now unveiled a slate of upcoming movies that also had their release dates shifted. One of those movies is the untitled A Quiet Place installment, which was previously slated for a March 31, 2023 release.

The shift in release dates comes among uncertainty of box office results now that the coronavirus’ new variant Omicron threatens to once again put the planet on alert mode due to the rising number of cases each day. The third chapter in the story has been pushed back six months and is now sitting on a September 22, 2023 release.

With no official title or synopsis, we can now be sure that Paramount will remain mum when it comes to details of the spin-off movie for at least a bit more time. The fact that it is labeled as a spin-off suggests the story will not follow Evelyn Abbott (Emily Blunt) and her kids a third time, but we are yet to find out if the family of survivors will be a part of the upcoming story in any capacity.

This is not the first time that the Quiet Place franchise has been affected by the pandemic. In 2020, A Quiet Place II was supposed to hit theaters in March, which was the month COVID started to spread worldwide. The movie was ultimately released over a year later, in May 2021, to great critical acclaim and a surprising box office result: it grossed almost $300 million worldwide, and the sequel set a record for the biggest opening during the pandemic. However, if fans of the horror franchise and Paramount want to see a similar result for further installments, there seems to be no option but to wait. Quietly.

Back in October, there was also a big change in the untitled spin-off: director Jeff Nichols (Take Shelter, Mud) who was previously attached to helm the production, amicably parted ways from the project, reportedly in favor of directing another sci-fi project at Paramount. He was substituted by Michael Sarnoski, a filmmaker who made his feature film debut with 2021’s Pig, an acclaimed thriller starring Nicolas Cage that is making its way through awards festivals including the Critics’ Choice Awards and the Chicago Film Critics Association.

The Quiet Place untitled spin-off premieres (hopefully) on September 22, 2023.

