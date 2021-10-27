It looks like the A Quiet Place franchise is in the market for a new director. Deadline reports that director Jeff Nichols has parted ways with the franchise and its current unnamed spinoff he was set to helm, amicably parting with the project in favor of working on another untitled science-fiction project from Paramount.

No details about Nichols’ split from the spinoff were released, though according to Deadline, a number of replacements are already being submitted to fill the void left by his departure, with Paramount moving quickly to replace the Loving and Take Shelter helmer in the wake of the success of A Quiet Place Part II. No word has been given on whether Nichols’ script will remain with the production, or if a new writer will board the project as well.

Regardless of Nichols’ split with the franchise, the untitled spinoff will be the first film in the Quiet Place series to be directed by someone other than John Krasinski, the mind behind both the direction and script for the series’ first two films. The spinoff is said to be based on an idea of Krasinski, but not much is known about the project, other than his departure as director and the fact that it will center on characters other than the family originated by Krasinski, Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, and Noah Jupe.

A Quiet Place Part II briefly held the record for highest box office success of 2021, bringing in $57 million domestically on its opening weekend, and having earned nearly $300 million worldwide to date.

No other information has been released about the film, or who will replace Nichols As director. Michael Bay, Andrew Form, and Brad Fuller are set to produce the film via Platinum Dunes, alongside Krasinski and Allyson Seeger through their Sunday Night banner as executive producers. The spinoff does not yet have a release date.

