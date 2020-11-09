‘A Quiet Place’ Universe Expands to Include a Jeff Nichols-Directed Spinoff

A new movie set in the world of A Quiet Place is on the horizon. It looks like the universe established in A Quiet Place will be expanding thanks to a recently announced spinoff in the works to be helmed by director Jeff Nichols (Mud, Loving) and produced by John Krasinski. Krasinski wrote, directed, and starred in the acclaimed 2018 horror-thriller, which follows a family trying to survive in a world where a majority of humanity has been wiped out by alien invaders who can track their prey through sound. A Krasinski-written and -directed sequel to A Quiet Place, A Quiet Place: Part II, was originally scheduled for release on March 20. However, it was among the first wave of tentpoles to face repeated release date delays in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now, A Quiet Place fans can look forward to yet another new movie in what appears to be a rapidly evolving franchise. In addition to directing the spinoff movie, Nichols will also write the script (via The Hollywood Reporter). Nichols’ script will be based on an idea from Krasinski, but any specifics on the plot or potential casting are unknown. (I, for one, would love to see Nichols push away from the Abbott family, who figure so prominently in the first two movies, and take some bold strides à la the Cloverfield model to keep this franchise as fresh as possible.) Krasinski will be producing under his Sunday Night banner, with Michael Bay, Andrew Form, and Brad Fuller also producing via Platinum Dunes. Paramount Pictures, the studio behind the first two A Quiet Place movies, has set a 2022 release date for the spinoff.

We may not know what the A Quiet Place spinoff story will look like, but having Krasinski involved at the story level is already a major plus for the project. The multi-hyphenate star has alluded to the fact that he has numerous ideas for future sequels to A Quiet Place. When Collider asked Krasinski about the possibility of A Quiet Place 3 earlier this year, he teased the likelihood of continuing the story as it branches off in new directions.

“It’s interesting, I genuinely hadn’t thought about a second one when I was doing the first one. However, I really had these questions while I was doing it. I put the fires out in the distance in the first one, and I always thought to myself, ‘Wouldn’t it be cool if we got to explore where those fires lead to? Who’s on the other end of those fires?’ But I never thought that there would be a sequel. So then when I actually came around to writing the sequel, I started with the fires. And so this time, I think when my brain started wandering of questions of what would this mean later on, I started to write down notes in case I could prepare myself for a third one.”

A Quiet Place: Part II is still scheduled for theatrical release on April 23, 2021. For more, find out what new movies are coming to theaters in 2021.