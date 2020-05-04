‘A Quiet Place’ Writing Duo to Direct Mysterious Sci-Fi Thriller Produced by Sam Raimi

Sony Pictures has picked up a new project from the screenwriting team for A Quiet Place, Scott Beck and Bryan Woods. Even more exciting, the project will see Beck and Woods re-teaming with their 50 States of Fright collaborator, Sam Raimi. Here’s what we know about the project so far.

According to Variety, Beck and Woods are set to direct a mysterious sci-fi thriller. In addition to directing, the pair will also write the feature and co-produce under their newly formed Beck/Woods banner. Beck and Woods are no strangers to working as co-directors, having directed an episode of 50 States of Fright as well as a handful of feature films. Plot details for this new sci-fi thriller are being kept under wraps for the time being, but it’s believed a big twist will figure into the feature. As previously mentioned, this Sony project is getting a little bit of pizazz thanks to Raimi’s involvement. The Doctor Strange sequel director has boarded the project as co-producer along with Zainab Azizi, both of whom who will serve under the Raimi Productions banner along with Debbie Liebling.

In a statement on his continued partnership with Beck and Woods, Raimi shared in a statement,

“Raimi Productions is proud to be teaming up with Scott Beck and Bryan Woods. They have exceeded all expectations in my experience with them at Quibi and we have the utmost confidence in their brilliant story. I am honored to once again be joining forces with our partners at Sony Pictures. We have a wild and thrilling blockbuster that we can’t wait to share with the world.”

To this, Beck and Woods added their own comments on this partnership for a new venture:

“We are so proud to have partnered with a studio that believes in a theatrical landscape that looks for launching new stories. Our producing team at Raimi Productions helped foster our vision for this film as directors before we introduced the spec script to the town. Sam Raimi is not only one of our heroes, but one of the only filmmakers to successfully master both independent film and the studio blockbuster. We can’t imagine a more perfect mentor to help us transition into big studio filmmaking.”

