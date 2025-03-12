There's a new documentary on a cult-classic 1980s movie coming out, and it's totally rad. A Rad Documentary, a look behind the scenes of 1986's Rad, is coming soon, and Collider has an exclusive look at the first trailer. So, get on your BMX bike and get ready to hit the Helltrack. The trailer goes behind the scenes with the movie's producers, stars (including lead Bill Allen and Olympic gold medalist Bart Conner), and stunt riders. All manner of secrets about the film are revealed, including that Rad was just a preliminary title that stuck, the water in the waterslide scene was bone-chillingly cold, and the Helltrack was just as perilous as it looked in the film.

Our exclusive trailer also features archival interviews with the movie's director, legendary stuntman Hal Needham (Smokey and the Bandit, The Cannonball Run), who passed away in 2013. The film also promises to examine the fandom that arose around the film, which was a commercial and critical disappointment upon its release but has since become a cult classic among BMX riders and 1980s movie aficionados. A Rad Documentary will premiere on March 20, 2025, on 700 screens nationwide.

What Is 'Rad' About?

Rad stars Allen as Cru Jones, a small-town teenager living with his younger sister and their mother (Talia Shire, The Godfather). He's faced with the choice of taking the SAT or pursuing his dream of BMX racing; much to his mother's displeasure, he chooses the latter, qualifying for the brutal Helltrack race. However, he finds that the unscrupulous Federation of American Bicyclists president, Duke Best (Jack Weston, Wait Until Dark), is stacking the deck against him so FAB's favored racer, Bart Taylor (Conner), can win instead. However, he finds support from his new love interest, fellow BMX enthusiast Christian Hollings (Lori Loughlin, When Calls the Heart), and from a wealthy benefactor, Burton Timmer (Ray Walston, The Apartment). It all comes down to the Helltrack, where Cru and his bike finally get to prove their mettle against every dirty trick in the book.

If you're a fan of Rad, this really is your year. In addition to A Rad Documentary's release, the original film will be re-released in theaters this month by Fathom Events. Screenings of the film will also include an exclusive Q & A session featuring Bill Allen and Bart Connor; it will be moderated by The Office star and Rad superfan Ed Helms.

A Rad Documentary will be released on February 20, 2025. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates, and watch the trailer for A Rad Documentary above.