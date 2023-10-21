Pixar is set to bring another intimate look into the life of the tiniest bugs on the planet with its upcoming series A Real Bug’s Life. Narrated by Awkafina the documentary chronicles the lives of the “Earth’s miniature heroes.” The first trailer for the series has been unveiled, and it is full of surprises. The clip presents the tiny creatures in all their glory with beady eyes, and scaly and squishy forms. The clip aims to capture the ways of life for these bugs and is inspired by Pixar’s fan favorite A Bug’s Life but makes the case that any bug’s life can be as magical and fantastical as an animated movie.

The series was first announced in 2020 and will delve into nine different microbug worlds around the globe. With the help of innovative camera technology, the series documents the forces of nature playing out on a miniature scale as these tiny creatures rely on their unusual alliances and their own ability to make it through each day.

As the trailer suggests, think about an “epic adventure on the miniature scale," as the series aims to bring out the struggles of everyday life of the bugs. Viewers can look forward to stories ranging from a jumping spider looking for a home on the streets of New York to a Costa Rican orchid bee’s first day making perfume.

What to Expect From ‘A Real Bug’s Life?’

Image via Disney+

Audiences will witness these incredible stories unfolding in a world beyond our imagination as we see mind-blowing new behaviors and larger-than-life characters. And just like the animated feature A Bug’s Life fans can expect to see the themes of working together, overcoming injustice, and standing up for what you believe in – all in live-action this time around as the tiny bug heroes go about their days. The family-friendly series shows that a real bug’s life can be every bit as fantastical and inspiring with Awkafina’s eccentric and fun narration making it a fun watch.

A Real Bug’s Life will debut early next year on January 24 on Disney+. You can check out the new trailer below: