Anora has defied the odds to sweep at this year’s Academy Awards, with Sean Baker making Oscars history by becoming the first individual to take home four awards for one movie. Since the Academy clearly loved Anora, it seems right that they award every aspect of it since they all work cohesively for major impact. However, there is one category that should've seen Anora fall short: Best Original Screenplay. The winner really should have been Jesse Eisenberg for A Real Pain, mirroring the outcome at the BAFTAs. That isn’t to say Anora’s screenplay is bad; in fact, its ability to capture the spirit of Brooklyn’s underbelly in an authentic way is highly commendable. However, there is something so humble about the simplicity of A Real Pain and the way the screenplay shows Eisenberg’s intense grasp on character, dialogue, and the human experience. While it did see a win in Kieran Culkin for Best Supporting Actor, it more than deserved its flowers in the writing category.

‘A Real Pain’ Had the Best Screenplay at the 2025 Oscars

Image via Sundance Institute

The screenplay for A Real Pain is an exceptional piece of writing because of its ability to replicate the human condition in such an understated way. The movie is incredibly insular with a limited cast and lack of real inciting incidents. It truly lives and dies on its screenplay. Put simply, you can recall the major beats of the movie without any real need for explanation; it is a journey of family history and self-discovery. The characters are constantly moving from attraction to attraction, there is never truly any stakes, and the structure could easily become mundane and repetitive. However, Eisenberg uses dialogue to drive the narrative and make the plainness captivating.

Through its stripped back nature, Eisenberg gives the audience space to breathe in A Real Pain, which is vital to allowing the importance of its subject matter to remain central. The plot may be simplistic, but Eisenberg knows the importance of each location and the consequences of the character’s emotions. He uses the moments in between, during travel and rest periods, to develop these individuals and show the mental toll the tour is having on them in different ways. The initial interactions feel hesitant and awkward, as the group barely knows each other. Then their connection builds as Benji encourages a group photo, before the tour's climax at the concentration camp. This final moment has minimal dialogue, but Eisenberg manages to show how these characters are connected in earlier scenes that drive the impact of those somber moments. He creates these powerful moments in a sparse script that is dialogue-heavy, which is hugely impressive.

Benji and David’s Relationship Is Central to ‘A Real Pain’