It won’t be a pain to viewers who missed the limited release of Jesse Eisenberg’s new directorial venture. A Real Pain will become available on digital platforms by the end of 2024. While not The Social Network star's first time in the director’s chair, it is the most high-profile. In addition to helming the film, Eisenberg stars alongside Succession actor Kieran Culkin in the comedic drama. A Real Pain chronicles cousins David (Eisenberg) and Benji (Culkin) in the following film synopsis.

“Mismatched cousins, David and Benji, reunite for a tour through Poland to honor their beloved grandmother. The adventure takes a turn when the pair’s old tensions resurface against the backdrop of their family history.” The film features engaging chemistry from its two leads, earning four Golden Globes for the project.

In addition to acting nominations for Eisenberg and Culkin, the film has also earned nods for Best Picture and Best Screenplay. These accolades are deserved, especially for Culkin, who is the star of A Real Pain. The long-time performer has already earned attention for his role in Succession but his role as Benji is part of a masterful piece of art. Collider’s review calls this feature a masterpiece for good reason. Wielding both grief and humor is not easy, particularly when the two main characters are on a Holocaust tour in honor of their grandmother. A Real Pain accomplishes its task and then some in a film that soon everyone will get a chance to see.

‘A Real Pain’ Will Have a Digital and Physical Release

If they haven't already, viewers with digital access will see A Real Pain before the year is out. Fans can buy the film on digital platforms on December 31. The Rotten Tomatoes success will also be available for physical release on February 4, 2025. The Blu-ray of the film will include special features for fans, including a making of documentary.

Entitled “Beautiful Fate,” the featurette offers fans: “a tour through the heart and history of Poland while going behind the scenes of A Real Pain. Explore the themes of family and connection with Jesse Eisenberg and Kieran Culkin. Experience all the humor and humanity that brought this story to life.” Viewers will have the opportunity to buy this acclaimed film on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and Fandango at Home on December 31, the perfect time for airing out family grievances. Fans can grab a physical copy a few months later on February 4.