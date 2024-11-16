The highly-rated A Real Pain has only received a terribly small release thus far, with just Poland and the US privy to its brilliance, with the US release limited to just 12 theaters. Nevertheless, that hasn't stopped positive word of mouth from encouraging many to try their best to see the film, with A Real Pain having already reached its first Box Office milestone despite the obstacles in its way. Officially, A Real Pain has now surpassed the $1 million mark, which may not seem like a lot but, considering its painfully small release, is superbly impressive.

At its peak, A Real Pain hit a US theater average of over $22,000 in just one day, with four lucky venues screening the film to thousands of desperate fans. Most countries will have to wait until 2025 to see A Real Pain in their local theaters, with the likes of the United Kingdom, Germany, Argentina, and Japan all receiving late-January release dates. Given the scheduling of these release dates, fingers will be crossed for all those involved that the movie can slip into some major awards categories as A Real Pain's buzz heightens at the perfect time.

'A Real Pain' is Earning Plenty of Praise

Image via Searchlight

This tale of two cousins touring Poland to honor their grandmother has proven a massive hit with both critics and the public alike, with almost all reviews for the film gushing with praise. Currently, the film has a certified fresh 95% critical rating on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, with an audience score of 81%, proving the positivity is felt across the board. A moving flick with plenty of laugh-out-loud moments, the film feels like the perfect showcase of the talent of both its leads, with Jesse Eisenberg and Kieran Culkin providing stellar performances worthy of early Academy Awards whispers. One such person to love A Real Pain was Collider's Taylor Gates, who said in her review of the film:

"Eisenberg knocks it out of the park and proves he is a triple threat to be reckoned with, with solid writing, confident directing, and stellar acting — even if, at the end of the day, the film really does belong to Culkin. The film manages to be a meditation on grief with more laugh-out-loud moments than most straightforward comedies. It also makes the audience think more deeply about the Holocaust than some documentaries out there about the topic. Many complex questions are raised throughout the movie, but one thing is simple and clear: A Real Pain is a real gem."

Officially, A Real Pain has now surpassed the $1 million mark at the global Box Office. Check out the link below to see if the movie is playing in a theater near you.

