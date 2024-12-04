Compared to the rest of the current box office slate, Jesse Eisenberg's A Real Pain has been a relatively small performer. However, given the film's limited release in just 505 theaters nationwide, the film's most recent weekend haul of just under $700,000 earned it a place in the top 10 and even helped it past its latest box office milestone. Officially, A Real Pain has now surpassed both the $6 million mark domestically and the $7 million mark globally, with just $970,000 accumulated in overseas markets.

With an impressive 96% score on Rotten Tomatoes, A Real Pain has become a huge critical darling despite a small box office haul, with this tale of a journey to find identity and heritage soaked in the entire spectrum of human experience. Interestingly, despite only earning $7 million globally, A Real Pain sits just one place outside of entering production company Searchlight's top 10 highest-earners of all time domestically.

Kieran Culkin's Performance Is Receiving Early Oscar Buzz

As writer and director, Eisenberg could easily have tried to dominate this touching, unique narrative. However, the man behind the movie instead offers co-star Kieran Culkin the chance to shine on multiple occasions, with Culkin taking that opportunity with both hands and running. A tender, nuanced turn as the free-spirited Benji, the heart of A Real Pain lives within his every move, with the actor already earning plenty of Oscars buzz in a category that is already looking stacked with talent. This is a feeling shared by Collider's Taylor Gates in her review of the film:

"I’m not convinced this movie would work without Culkin. He’s already proven his unbelievable acting chops, recently winning an Emmy for his performance as Roman Roy in Succession, and this only provides more evidence that he’s the real deal. There are shades of Roman throughout — they’re both irreverent and tend to be crass, with their charisma masking deeper issues of aimlessness and depression — but it’s far from the same role. Benji is singular and complex, playing to Culkin’s many strengths while allowing him to branch out and further showcase his range. He’s the kind of guy who can make friends with everyone (even notoriously grumpy TSA agents!), floating through life doing whatever he pleases. In lesser hands, Benji’s many quirks could feel like too much or out of place, but Culkin sells every airport-loving, rooftop-smoking, pocket yogurt-storing part. “You light up a room,” David tells him at one point, “and then you shit on everything inside it.” Benji is full of contradictions — deliriously confident yet deeply insecure, selfish yet sensitive, the life and death of the party — and every facet feels authentic. Somehow, Culkin makes the tightrope act look easy."

9 10 A Real Pain Release Date January 20, 2024 Director Jesse Eisenberg Cast Jesse Eisenberg , Kieran Culkin , Will Sharpe , Jennifer Grey , Kurt Egyiawan , Liza Sadovy , Daniel Oreskes , Ellora Torchia , Jakub Gąsowski , Krzysztof Jaszczak , Piotr Czarniecki , Marek Kasprzyk Runtime 90 Minutes

