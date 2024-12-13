Kieran Culkin will always be known for his Emmy-winning performance as Roman Roy in Succession, but he has starred in other projects such as Scott Pilgrim vs. The World and Igby Goes Down. One of his more recent projects outside of Waystar Royco is A Real Pain, the drama in which he stars alongside Jesse Eisenberg, who also wrote and directed the film. It was announced just yesterday that A Real Pain would be available on digital platforms on December 31 and physical media on February 4, which came just on the heels of the movie reaching $7.5 million at the worldwide box office. A Real Pain will finish its theatrical run with $6.7 million domestically and $1 million internationally, with its highest weekend coming on November 15, earning $2.2 million.

A Real Pain is Eisenberg’s second directorial outing, the first coming on When You Finish Saving the World, the 2022 comedy/drama starring Julianne Moore and Stranger Things veteran Finn Wolfhard. Eisenberg has also been tapped to direct an upcoming comedy/musical that will see him reunite with Moore, which will also feature Paul Giamatti in a leading role. Giamatti is fresh off an Oscar nomination for his work on The Holdovers, the Christmas comedy that’s streaming on Prime Video. Eisenberg is best known for his role in The Social Network, the 2010 film from David Fincher that tells the story of the creation of Facebook. Andrew Garfield and Justin Timberlake also star in The Social Network, and the film won Best Writing, Editing, and Score at the 2011 Academy Awards.

What Were the Highest-Grossing Movies at the Box Office This Weekend?

Moana 2 finished atop the box office charts this weekend yet again after grossing $51 million, and Wicked came in a not-so-close second, adding $36 million to its domestic total. The true winner of the weekend was Interstellar, which grossed $4.6 million despite only playing on 165 screens, bringing its per-theater average to over $27,000, more than double the second-place contestant on that list. Gladiator II also grossed $12 million this weekend while Red One hauled in another $7 million before it premiered on streaming this week.

A Real Pain stars Kieran Culkin and Jesse Eisenberg, who also wrote and directed the film. Stay tuned to Collider for future box office updates and find tickets below to see A Real Pain before it leaves theaters.

