It is no secret that Kieran Culkin’s performance in A Real Pain is one of the standouts of this awards season. He has already won a Golden Globe, has received numerous critics association awards, and has emerged as the favorite in the Best Supporting Actor category at the 2025 Oscars. Culkin’s performance isn’t particularly brassy and relies on a real depth of humanity that involves showing an internal struggle. His character Benji is outspoken, but there is a seclusion to him that means the role requires balance, which Culkin shows throughout A Real Pain. However, this divergence of character is most evident in a scene that sees the group get on the train to the next location for their tour of Poland. Culkin manages to seamlessly float between the different facets of Benji as well as evidence of how these changes impact his relationship with his cousin David (Jesse Eisenberg). It is a performance unlike any other this year and is worthy of all the awards buzz.

Kieran Culkin Portrays Generational Trauma in 'A Real Pain'