The Big Picture A Real Pain, directed by Jesse Eisenberg, balances humor and tragedy in a pitch-perfect dramedy hitting theaters on October 18.

Eisenberg's personal project, inspired by his grandmother, revolves around a Holocaust tour with Kieran Culkin as a standout asset.

Culkin's emotional portrayal as Benji contrasts with Eisenberg's reserved David, creating conflict and chemistry in the film.

After its widely appreciated run at Sundance, Jesse Eisenberg’s dramedy, A Real Pain has cinched a release date. According to IndieWire, the film will hit theaters on October 18, 2024. Eisenberg pulls double duty in the film as the director and co-lead, David, who copes with his grandmother’s death in a significant way. He and his cousin, Benji (Kieran Culkin), honor their matriarch by traveling around Poland on a Holocaust tour.

This concept may not seem like the most hilarious, but Eisenberg has an affinity for balancing between two dichotomies. The actor-director has pulled off this switch before, notably in the David Foster Wallace film, The End of the Tour where humor and tragedy somehow go hand in hand. This balance was achieved by A Real Pain as well, which Collider gave a 9/10 in our review:

“A Real Pain is a pitch-perfect dramedy. During the premiere screening, several moments drew laughter so loud that it was hard to hear the dialogue directly after the joke. Yet the somber moments — such as the harrowing scene that sees the group tour a concentration camp — are completely silent, with shifting in movie theater seats or even breathing too loudly feeling rude to the solemn vibe.”

The film was a personal project for Eisenberg and the first film he directed that he also starred in. He told The Hollywood Reporter that he took inspiration from his own grandmother, who had a special relationship with Poland. But as with many ensemble films, there is more than one asset. And A Real Pain would not have been the same without its costar.

Kieran Culkin Is The Secret Weapon of ‘A Real Pain’

Close

A Real Pain is not Eisenberg’s directorial debut, but it does show his dedication to the craft. His ambitious follow-up film balances both comedy and seriousness with the help of Culkin in the role. The Succession star has been an indie darling for some time, and since his Emmy wins, his star has only risen more. Eisenberg had not seen Succession before casting but, after watching it, was convinced that no one could play the role of Benji but Culkin.

Benji’s emotional tenor in the film contrasts greatly with Eisenberg’s David. While David believes in being reserved and keeping his emotions in check, Benji has no qualms about announcing his pain to the world. This dynamic is a great source of conflict and a clear reference to the film's title. It is no surprise Culkin is the outlier of the film, the actor who has been making us laugh and breaking our hearts for decades, such as in Succession's predecessor. But he also compliments Eisenberg in a picture that centers around their chemistry. Fans should watch the humor and tragedy when A Real Pain hits theaters on October 18.