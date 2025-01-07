Searchlight and Hulu are officially bringing Jesse Eisenberg's comedy-drama tour home. His new film A Real Pain, which marks his second directorial effort following his 2022 debut When You Finish Saving the World, has been earning near-universal praise since its debut at Sundance nearly a year ago, thanks to stellar performances and writing surrounding two very different cousins who head to Poland to honor their beloved grandmother. Coming shortly after the emotional feature scored four Golden Globe nominations and a win for Kieran Culkin in a supporting role, it is now about to hit streaming on the Disney-owned platform starting later this week on January 16, before award season gets into full swing.

Eisenberg pulls triple duty for A Real Pain, writing, directing, and starring in the title, which takes inspiration from his family history. Specifically, the story is based on the connection between him and his great-aunt and even features the house she grew up in for a pivotal set piece. He and Culkin share the screen as David and Benjy, one a reserved father and husband and the other an eccentric free spirit, who reconnect on their tour to explore their heritage after their grandmother's passing. They embark on a Holocaust tour through Poland, getting in touch with the suffering of their ancestors as they come to terms with their loss. Their journey takes a turn, however, as old tensions and demons resurface that make their time together all the more awkward.

While the duo of Eisenberg and Culkin earned much of the praise in their first official team-up, they also had a solid supporting cast surrounding them. Will Sharpe served as the leader of the tour group with other accompanying members including Jennifer Grey, Liza Sadovy, Daniel Oreskes, and Kurt Egyiawan, the latter of whom was also based on a real-life friend of Eisenberg's. The cast nearly featured another big name too, as Doctor Who star Ncuti Gatwa nearly played the role of Eloge in Egyiawan's place until scheduling conflicts scuttled his involvement.

'A Real Pain' Is a Real Oscar Contender

Close

Stellar reviews and accolades have been pouring in for A Real Pain with its tour on the festival circuit and theatrical debut last year. Currently, the film sits at a Certified Fresh 96% on Rotten Tomatoes with Collider's Taylor Gates among those singing its praises in her 9/10 review. In addition to the Golden Globes, Eisenberg's efforts were also rewarded with the Waldo Salt Screenwriting Award at the Sundance Film Festival last year. The American Film Institute has also listed the dramedy among its top ten films of the year. Next in its sights will be the Academy Awards, where the little $3 million movie will have a real chance to earn some hardware despite a stacked slate of films this year, from critical darlings like The Brutalist and Conclave to blockbusters like Wicked and Dune: Part Two. Culkin, who's become a household name through HBO's Succession, is particularly seen as a favorite to come home with his first Oscar for Best Supporting Actor.

A Real Pain arrives on Hulu on January 16. Stay tuned here at Collider for more updates on the latest films coming to streaming.

Your changes have been saved 9 10 A Real Pain Two cousins travel to Poland after their grandmother's death to see where they came from and end up joining a Holocaust tour. Release Date January 20, 2024 Director Jesse Eisenberg Cast Jesse Eisenberg , Kieran Culkin , Will Sharpe , Jennifer Grey , Kurt Egyiawan , Liza Sadovy , Daniel Oreskes , Ellora Torchia , Jakub Gąsowski , Krzysztof Jaszczak , Piotr Czarniecki , Marek Kasprzyk Runtime 90 Minutes

Get Hulu