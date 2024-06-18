The Big Picture A Real Pain, directed by Jesse Eisenberg, follows two cousins on a wild journey in Poland. Eisenberg also stars in the film.

The trailer showcases the cousins' humorous and emotional adventures, including awkward moments and unexpected twists along the way.

Premiering at Sundance, A Real Pain is set to hit US theaters on October 18, offering a unique blend of comedy and drama.

Searchlight Pictures has released a new trailer for A Real Pain, the upcoming comedy written and directed by Jesse Eisenberg. Not only is the performer sitting behind the camera for the story about two cousins who go on a trip in order to honor their late grandmother, but Eisenberg also stars in the movie as one of the leads. The other cousin is portrayed by Kieran Culkin, who continues to establish himself as a powerhouse in the industry after winning a Primetime Emmy Award for his work in Succession. Nothing can prepare audiences for the irreverent adventures David and Benji Kaplan are about to go on.

The trailer for A Real Pain opens with the two cousins trying to hide in a train after they appear to have entered without paying for a ticket. The teaser proceeds to move on towards showing everything else the leads will be doing on their journey, including visiting monuments, having emotional conversations and even slapping each other in the face. There's no telling if David and Benji will still get along by the time it's all said and done.

The cast of A Real Pain also includes Will Sharpe, Jennifer Grey and Liza Sadovy. Sharpe recently portrayed Ethan Spiller in the second season of The White Lotus, the successful HBO series about a group of luxurious resorts where nothing goes on as planned. The artist also recently directed The Electrical Life of Louis Wain for Prime Video. And before being cast as Marcia in A Real Pain, Jennifer Grey appeared in titles such as Grey's Anatomy and Dollface, where she appeared in the episode titled "Homecoming Queen".

When Will 'A Real Pain' Premiere in Theaters?

Your browser does not support the video tag.

After A Real Pain gained plenty of attention during its debut at this year's edition of the Sundance Film Festival, audiences wondered when they would be able to enjoy Jesse Eisenberg's emotional comedy on the big screen. A few months after the title's world premiere, Searchlight Pictures announced that A Real Pain would debut in theaters in the United States on October 18. The movie will release on the same day as Smile 2, the upcoming horror sequel written and directed by Parker Finn, and a week before Venom: The Last Dance.

You can check out the new trailer for A Real Pain above. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.