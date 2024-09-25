Kieran Culkin and Jesse Eisenberg are the buddy comedy duo that we never knew we needed in a fresh trailer for A Real Pain. The film is Eisenberg’s latest directorial project, in which he also stars opposite Culkin as a pair of cousins who go on a bonding trip to Poland to honor and learn more about the life of their late grandmother. With a stacked cast that also includes performances from Will Sharpe (The White Lotus), Jennifer Grey (Dirty Dancing), Kurt Egyiawan (House of the Dragon), Liza Sadovy (A Small Light), and Daniel Oreskes (Law & Order), the movie promises to put audiences on a roller coaster of emotions.

David (Eisenberg) and Benji (Culkin) couldn’t be more different. A newly christened father, David is very serious about where he’s at in life and where he sees himself going. On the other hand, Benji is just rolling with the punches, personifying the saying “here for a good time not a long time.” Their different dynamic is obvious from the opening moments of today’s trailer as they greet one another at the airport while on their way to Poland to celebrate the life of their deceased grandmother. While the pair might be different in just about every way imaginable, there’s one thing that they have in common — they both dearly miss their family’s matriarch. Traveling with a group of other tourists, Benji and David are given the opportunity to walk in their grandmother’s footsteps and see what life may have been like for her. With such different personalities, outlooks, and experiences, the two begin to clash with one another while abroad, but throughout the movie, they find a way back to the close relationship they had as children and fix their broken bond.

As mentioned, this is Eisenberg’s second time jumping behind the camera and lending his vision to a production as well as writing it. The actor took his first dip into directing with 2022’s When You Finish Saving the World, a comedy-drama starring Finn Wolfhard and Julianne Moore that Eisenberg also penned.

Who Is Backing ‘A Real Pain’?

Aside from writing, directing, and starring, Eisenberg also produced A Real Pain alongside Emma Stone, Ali Hertin, Jennifer Semler, Dave McCary, and Ewa Puszczynska. Celebrating its world debut earlier this year at Sundance Film Festival, the movie currently sits on Rotten Tomatoes with a 91% critics approval rating, well on its way to becoming Certified Fresh.

Check out the new trailer for A Real Pain above and check it out during its limited theatrical run beginning on November 1.

A Real Pain Two cousins travel to Poland after their grandmother's death to see where they came from and end up joining a Holocaust tour. Release Date January 20, 2024 Director Jesse Eisenberg Cast Jesse Eisenberg , Kieran Culkin , Will Sharpe , Jennifer Grey , Kurt Egyiawan Runtime 90 Minutes Writers Jesse Eisenberg Studio(s) Topic Studios , Fruit Tree , Extreme Emotions , Rego Park Expand

Get Tickets