Fans of investigative mystery series are hardly ever left without something to watch. But what's surprising about the subgenre is how it always manages to keep itself fresh in several respects. For Acorn TV's new series A Remarkable Place To Die, the landscape itself is a character, and Collider is excited to exclusively reveal a sneak peek that makes it absolutely clear that viewers will be both intrigued by the mystery and stunned by the scenic elements of the New Zealand-based series that is set to premiere on February 17.

The story of A Remarkable Place To Die will be spread across four episodes, and the sneak peek just up and reveals why the story received its distinct title. The sneak peek also features a little twist, with a certain car not going the way you suppose it would. Last but not least, we're introduced to homicide detective Anaís Mallory (Chelsie Preston Crayford), who returns to Queenstown to investigate the deaths of her father and sister. In order to do that, however, she has to stay with her mother, and all you need is one short scene of the daughter and mother looking at each other to understand that it won't be an easy relationship.

Despite being a miniseries, A Remarkable Place To Die won't shy away from putting Anaís to work and giving her a different case to solve in every episode. The question is: how is the mounting workload connected to the tragedy that has befallen her family? In order to make things even more difficult, Anaís will start to suspect her ex-fiancé and even her mother of knowing more than they're letting on. From the looks of it, plot twists await viewers at every corner.

Who Is The Team Behind 'A Remarkable Place To Die?'

A Remarkable Place To Die was created by John Banas (City Homicide) and Philly de Lacey (The Gulf). The cast also features Rebecca Gibney (The Dressmaker), Matt Whelan (Narcos), Charles Jazz Terrier (Wentworth), Indiana Evans (Thor: Love and Thunder), Alex Tarrant (The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power), Dahnu Graham (Sweet Tooth) ant Tara Canton (After the Party). Acorn TV has specialized in curating several investigative series from different countries for American audiences. The platform's impressive catalog includes titles like Murdoch Mysteries, Line of Duty, The Gone, The Killing, My Life is Murder, The Chelsea Detective and A Discovery of Witches.

A Remarkable Place To Die debuts on Acorn TV next Monday, February 17. New episodes will roll out weekly through March 10. You can check out our exclusive sneak peek above.