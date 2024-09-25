Horror fans are gearing up for another spooky Halloween season. This time of year isn't complete without a bit of Stephen King. The famous genre author has had many classic stories adapted and remade over the years. In the latter frightening department, Salem’s Lot will be finally releasing its remake of the iconic novel of the same name this Halloween. However, if you haven't watched the previous entries in the franchise, you're in luck, because A Return to Salem’s Lot is coming to Max very soon.

A Return to Salem's Lot will be haunting Max on October 1. That's just in time to kick off your first Halloween horror marathon. The film was a sequel to the hit 1979 television miniseries. It may not have enough critic reviews to have an official score on Rotten Tomatoes, but its 24% rotten audience rating will put a stake through any horror fan’s heart. That’s in stark contrast to the first adaptation which has a positive 89% critic rating and 65% audience rating. However, many moviegoers might not have seen this sequel when it was released in 1987 as it only received a limited theatrical run. Because of that, maybe its Max release will give the film a boost on Rotten Tomatoes. Especially given the renewed franchise interest with the remake right around the corner.

What's ‘A Return to Salem’s Lot’ About?

The sequel follows anthropologist Joe Weber after he returns to his hometown with his son. Their rustic old farmhouse just so happens to be on the infamous Salem's Lot. It’s not too long before the vampire colony returns, which quickly puts a wrench in the last ditch effort to save Joe’s son along with their relationship. While this film is not as well known or loved as its predecessor, Return to Salem's Lot was released on Blu-ray for the first time in 2021 thanks to Scream Factory. It's a part of the horror-centric boutique label’s large King collection that includes classics like Carrie, Silver Bullet and Creepshow alongside lesser known films like The Graveyard Shift and The Dead Zone.

When Does the ‘Salem's Lot’ Remake Release?

The Salem's Lot remake from Warner Brothers and writer/director Gary Dauberman will be released exclusively on Max on Thursday, October 3. That's just a few days after Return to Salem's Lot hits the streamer. King himself has gone out of his way to praise the film heading into its release. As horror fans return to the world of Salem's Lot, you can view the trailer for the 1987 sequel above and 2024 remake below.

Salem's Lot (2024) Author Ben Mears returns to his childhood home of Jerusalem's Lot in search of inspiration for his next book only to discover his hometown is being preyed upon by a bloodthirsty vampire. Release Date October 3, 2024 Director Gary Dauberman Cast Spencer Treat Clark , Pilou Asbæk , John Benjamin Hickey , Lewis Pullman , Alfre Woodard , Makenzie Leigh , Bill Camp William Sadler , Jordan Preston Carter , Nicholas Crovetti , Cade Woodward , Kellan Rhude , Debra Christofferson , Rebecca Gibel , Mike Bash , Fedna Jacquet , Avery Bederman Runtime 113 Minutes Main Genre Horror Writers Gary Dauberman Studio(s) New Line Cinema , Atomic Monster , Vertigo Entertainment Distributor(s) HBO Max Character(s) Ben Mears , Dr. Cody , Susan Norton , Matthew Burke , Mike Ryerson , Richard Straker , Father Callahan , Kurt Barlow , Mark Petrie , Danny Glick , Ralph Glick , Floyd Tibbits , Anne Norton , Mabel Wertz , Officer Taylor , June Petrie , Ruthie Crockett Expand

