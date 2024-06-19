The Big Picture Get ready to see Sadie Sink in the new psychological thriller A Sacrifice, where she joins a cult group in Berlin.

Sink's character Mazzy falls in with a mysterious group promising to purify and heal the Earth in unsettling ways.

Directed by Jordan Scott, A Sacrifice follows Mazzy's father as he races to save her from a dangerous cult.

It has been some time since viewers last saw Stranger Things star Sadie Sink on-screen. Last appearing in Brendan Fraser's big comeback film The Whale, Sink has been hard at work with the rest of the cast in Hawkins on the massive final season of the hit 80s-soaked horror series. However, she'll grace theaters again this month thanks to the new psychological thriller A Sacrifice and Collider has an exclusive sneak peek at her role in the movie. The footage sees her come face-to-face with Enemy At the Gates star Sophie Rois, who gives her an unsettling briefing about what her group stands for.

Before she can meet Rois's character, Sink's Mazzy first gives her new boyfriend (Jonas Dassler) a hug. Since the pair have hit it off, the mysterious local boy has been her guide to the underground party scene in Berlin and now looks to introduce her to a group led by his mother. Though she's initially hesitant with all the masked individuals roaming through the lobby, they make their way to Rois, who welcomes Mazzy with literally open arms. She tries to make Mazzy feel welcome and gives her the rundown on their cause - to "release ourselves from our destructive behaviors, our worldly attachments to better our beautiful Earth, to purify and heal." Rois then gives Mazzy a necklace and recites another ambiguous line about life and everything being a part of a greater whole, leaving her uneasy and unsure of how to respond.

Written and directed by Cracks helmer Jordan Scott, A Sacrifice primarily follows Ben Monroe (Eric Bana), Mazzy's father and an American social psychologist investigating a local Berlin cult that may be responsible for some disturbing happenings in the area. While the rebellious Mazzy is occupied with her new friend, Monroe is buried in his work, following a trail until it inevitably intersects with his daughter's path. Realizing that the group she's fallen in with is the cult he's after, he races desperately to save her from their clutches before he loses her forever. Sylvia Hoeks also stars.

'A Sacrifice' Adapts an Acclaimed Novel

Scott, who happens to be the daughter of legendary filmmaker Ridley Scott, adapted the "emotionally turbulent" tale from the acclaimed third novel of author Nicholas Hogg, titled Tokyo Nobody. The film takes a few liberties with its plot, however, with the original story taking place in Tokyo and following Monroe as he seeks out his former lover, with Mazzy and cult survivor Koji becoming intertwined in his search. A star-studded creative team helps bring Scott's vision to life, with her father serving as a producer alongside Michael Pruss, Jonas Katzenstein, Maximilian Leo, and Georgina Pope.

A Sacrifice arrives in theaters on June 28. Check out our exclusive sneak peek above.