‘A Secret Love’ Trailer Documents a Forbidden Romance 65 Years in the Making

Ryan Murphy presents A Secret Love, a Beech Hill Films Production in association with Blumhouse, a documentary that lovingly explores a same-sex romance and partnership that has thrived for more than 65 years. The upcoming Netflix feature chronicles the lives of the late Terry Donahue and her partner Pat Henschel, the trials they faced, the personal secrets they kept from friends and family members, and the professional hurdles they cleared. That latter facet of their story is also explained in the fantastic write-up from Narratively dubbed “The Hidden Queer History Behind A League of Their Own.” Now, Netflix viewers everywhere will get to see the whole story when the doc premieres next week.

As you can tell from the first trailer, released today, A Secret Love looks to be a loving homage to the late Donahue and a memorial of sorts for Henschel, as remembered by the AAGPBL:

Terry Donahue who left this world last evening at the age of 93 due to parkinson's disease, leaves behind her life partner of 71 years, Pat. Their love for one another was beautiful. Please keep Pat in your hearts. pic.twitter.com/j3TGqEcCoj — AAGPBL Official (@AAGPBL) March 16, 2019

Produced by Alexa L. Fogel, Brendan Mason, and Ryan Murphy, director Chris Bolan‘s documentary arrives on Netflix on April 29th; add it to your watchlist here.

Here’s the official synopsis, followed by the first trailer:

A SECRET LOVE tells an incredible love story between Terry Donahue and Pat Henschel, whose relationship spans nearly seven decades. Terry played in the women’s professional baseball league, inspiring the hit movie A LEAGUE OF THEIR OWN. But the film did not tell the real-life story of the women who remained closeted for most of their lives. This documentary follows Terry and Pat back to when they met for the first time, through their professional lives in Chicago, coming out to their conservative families and grappling with whether or not to get married. Facing the hardships of aging and illness, their love proves resilient as they enter the home stretch. Directed by Chris Bolan and produced by Alexa L. Fogel, Brendan Mason and Ryan Murphy. Executive produced by Blumhouse, and in association with Now This.