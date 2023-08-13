Trigger Warning: The following mentions the topics of sexual violence and sexual violence against children.

The Big Picture A Serbian Film is a disturbing and inhumane horror movie that even the toughest fans struggle to watch until the end.

The film was directed by Srdjan Spasojevic as a political metaphor and reflection of his feelings about the state of Serbia and politics.

The movie has been banned in 46 countries, labeled as exploitation trash by critics, and caused a film festival director to almost face jail time.

If you're reading this, you likely consider yourself a hardcore horror fan. Scenes of gore, torture, and brutal kill scenes probably don't bother you. I'm sure you don't have an issue with jump scares and your stomach is likely iron-clad and can handle any blood or guts that might appear on screen. As true as all of that might be, there is still a horror film out there that is so inhumane and disturbing that even the toughest can't handle watching until the end. The one horror movie that likely comes to the top of everyone's mind is A Serbian Film. If you have seen it, yikes. If you haven't, you might be better served to keep it that way.

A Serbian Film was directed by Srdjan Spasojevic in 2010 as a way to project his feeling about political correctness under a rotten facade, he told IndieWire. The premise of the movie is about an aging porn star, Milos (Srdjan Todorovic), who agrees to participate in an art film because he is struggling to make ends meet for his family. Participating in it would set him up with money for life and of course, no one ever uses common sense when there's money involved! Too good to be true... in this economy? No way! This project would allow him to break free from the porn industry entirely, so he eagerly takes the role. Unfortunately for him, the art film in question was a little too underground, surpassing an X-rating and taking it straight to hell. The snuff film featured acts of necrophilia and pedophilia and the worst part is that Milos signs a Faustian pact that doesn't allow him to decline to participate in particular scenes.

‘A Serbian Film’ Is Supposed To Be a Political Metaphor

As mentioned previously, the director said he was using this film as an allegory for how he feels about the state of Serbia and politics as a whole. In the same IndieWire interview, Spasojevic explains further. Overall, he feels like where he lives, the television stars are politicians and everyone is motivated by money, power, and fame. He continued to say he made the film from his gut with recessed feelings he had regarding the Serbia wars and political climate. It sounds like he had the most massive tummy ache in the history of all time if his gut is what created A Serbian Film. In another interview with people at Morbidly Beautiful, he has even reflected on the film and said he believes it is too "soft" now. Spasojevic also states that he feels he is speaking movie language that Americans can understand as well. However, the response to his film doesn't reflect that anyone speaks that language.

‘A Serbian Film’ Just Barely Made the Cut To Be Rated Nc-17

Before being released, the British Board of Film Classification (BBFC) reviewed the film and exercised its right to make cuts to the film before approving it. The BBFC required 49 cuts, which totaled up to three minutes and 48 seconds being removed from the film to even receive an NC-17 rating. The BBFC was required to come in and review the film because it was about to be featured at the London Fright Fest. Typically, Fright Fest isn't required to have any of their films screened before playing them, but with all the rumors surfacing about the graphic nature of A Serbian Film, the Westminster Council felt it necessary. Many of the scenes that were removed were due to sexual and sexualized violence, specifically on children. Numerous cuts seemed daunting for distributors but could be done. Nevertheless, Fright Fest decided against playing the film entirely if they had to play a censored version. The event's co-director, Ian Jones, felt the film should be "shown in its entirety as per the director intended it. According to the BBFC, they received complaints from both sides of the coin. Some complained that the movie shouldn't have passed regardless of cuts, and some complaints strangely were angry that there were any cuts made at all. What was left in the film begs the question of how grotesque the parts they cut could have been.

A Film Festival Director Almost Faced Jail Time for ‘A Serbian Film'

Image Via Unearthed Films

A Serbian Film is one of the most banned horror film of all time, and it has been labeled a monstrosity by many movie critics. According to Fangoria, the film has been banned in 46 countries entirely, including Spain, Australia, and Malaysia. BBC's film critic, Mark Kermode, labeled it as a nasty piece of exploitation trash on BBC Radio Live 5. There seems to be no gray area with how people feel about this film. They either appreciate the "art" of the film and what it is meant to represent, or they feel very similar to Kermode. When A Serbian Film was shown at the Sitges Film Festival in Spain, things got pretty intense. The director of the international film festival, Angel Sala, almost faced prison time for showing A Serbian Film at his festival. In October 2010, at the adult-only fantasy and horror festival, the film was shown and Sala was almost immediately charged with exhibiting child pornography. According to the New York Times, Spasojevic couldn't be charged because of logistical issues, so prosecutors came for Sala instead. The charges were eventually dropped, but at one point, Sala could've faced up to a year in prison as well as a fine for the showing.

While some will argue that the censorship of A Serbian Film goes against creative rights and free speech, the nature of the film makes it really challenging to be okay with it for the sake of creativity. It is a disturbing and vile film that even the most hardcore horror fans struggle to sit through until the end. Because of its notoriety, it has almost reached a cult-like status and become an urban legend for testing your mental and probably even your digestive fortitude. Surprisingly, you can stream A Serbian Film, but just because you can, should you? Vudu and Amazon Prime Video have the controversial film available if you dare.