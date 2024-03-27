The Big Picture Fans of A Simple Favor can look forward to a sequel with Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively returning.

The upcoming movie will be directed by Paul Feig, and will also star Henry Golding and Andrew Rannells.

While there is no release date yet for A Simple Favor 2, the first movie is available for streaming on Prime Video.

A few years ago, A Simple Favor delighted audiences with the story of how Stephanie Smothers (Anna Kendrick) met Emily Nelson (Blake Lively), and how what started out as an innocent friendship would eventually become the hunt to solve a major mystery. And now, the story is set to continue, with the news that a sequel to Paul Feig's crime comedy thriller is currently in development. Both Kendrick and Lively are set to return in the upcoming movie, which will mark a collaboration between Lionsgate and Amazon MGM Studios. A new mystery is about to begin, with the minds behind the first movie ready to expand the characters' journeys.

The first movie, with a screenplay by Jessica Sharzer, followed Stephanie, who believed that Emily would be a normal friend who shared secrets with her. But as it turns out, Emily's real name was Hope McLanden, and alongside Sean (Henry Golding), she was part of a plan that involved killing the character's twin sister and claiming the insurance money. The sequel to A Simple Favor will feature Stephanie and Emily traveling to the island of Capri for Emily's wedding. But as expected, murder and betrayal will follow them wherever they go.

The sequel to A Simple Favor will begin filming this spring, and while the first installment earned $97.6 million at the global box office, the new mystery will premiere on Prime Video. Golding, Andrew Rannells, Bashir Salahuddin, Joshua Satine, Ian Ho and Kelly McCormack will all be reprising their roles from the first movie, meaning that the sequel to A Simple Favor will be heavily connected to the mystery that brought Stephanie and Emily together in the first place. Time will tell if both of them will make it out of Italy alive, or if the celebration will quickly turn into a tragedy.

What Have the Leads Been Up To?

While A Simple Favor received great reviews after it was released in theaters in 2018, plenty of years passed before the development of the sequel could properly take off. In the meantime, Kendrick was busy reprising her role as Poppy twice, in Trolls World Tour and Trolls Band Together. The performer was also seen playing Cheryl Bradshaw in Woman of the Hour, her directorial debut. On the other hand, Blake Lively is set to appear as Lily Bloom in It Ends with Us, a romance film also starring Justin Baldoni, who directed the project.

There is currently no release date for A Simple Favor 2. The first movie is streaming now on Prime Video.

A Simple Favor Release Date August 29, 2018 Director Paul Feig Cast Anna Kendrick , Ian Ho , Joshua Satine , Glenda Braganza , Andy Rannells , Kelly McCormack Runtime 119 Main Genre Mystery Writers Jessica Sharzer , Darcey Bell Tagline Can you keep a secret? Website https://asimplefavor.movie/

