The Big Picture A Simple Favor 2 has new cast members set to book a flight to Capri, Italy for a murder mystery sequel.

Blake Lively, Anna Kendrick, and Henry Golding are returning to reprise their roles in the film.

The sequel will be directed by Paul Feig and the script will be co-written by Jessica Sharzer.

With the exciting news that A Simple Favor 2 is a go at Amazon MGM Studios, the company decided to announce the faces that we can expect to see in the sequel. Today, Amazon MGM Studios and Lionsgate announced through Deadline that seven actors have been added to the cast. Plot details are still kept under wraps, and a release window is yet to be announced.

Elena Sofia Ricci (Loose Cannons), Michele Morrone (365 Days trilogy), Elizabeth Perkins (Minx), Alex Newell (Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist), Taylor Ortega (After Yang) and Lorenzo de Moor (Robbing Mussolini) will all sign on for a stay at Capri, Italy. The sequel will take place during the wedding of an Italian business executive, and most cast members are probably guests – and possible suspects when somebody eventually gets killed.

Among the new cast members, the only returning star is Aparna Nancherla (The Drop), who reprises her role as Sona. Nancherla has proven time and again her comedy prowess in TV shows like Mythic Quest and Search Party, as well as a voice actor in BoJack Horseman, The Great North and Summer Camp Island. Among the new cast members, TV fans will remember Alex Newell from popular musical series Glee and Elizabeth Perkins from Weeds.

Who Else Is Returning For ‘A Simple Favor 2?’

The best news about the sequel so far is that the main team all settled to return, even though it’s been six years ever since the first movie first premiered. Lead cast members Blake Lively (Gossip Girl) and Anna Kendrick (Pitch Perfect) are both set to return as the duo of friends who will have some issues to figure out while they investigate a murder at the wedding. Henry Golding (Crazy Rich Asians), an important character in the first movie, is also returning.

A Simple Favor 2 will also be conducted by the same creative team from the first installment. Paul Feig (The School For Good and Evil) will sit once again on the director’s chair, and he co-writes the script with Jessica Sharzer (Nine Perfect Strangers), who also penned the first movie. Additional writers include Steve Yockey (The Flight Attendant) and Laeta Kalogridis (Altered Carbon). The first movie was based on the novel by author Darcey Bell, but since there is no follow-up, A Simple Favor 2 will tell an entirely new story to fans.

Amazon MGM and Lionsgate are yet to unveil more information about A Simple Favor 2, including a trailer and release window.