The brilliant Henry Golding sat down with Collider's Perri Nemiroff at the Toronto International Film Festival to discuss the world premiere of Daniela Forever - a romantic sci-fi that sees a man, Nicolas (Golding), use a clinical sleep trial to try and reconnect with his deceased girlfriend. The movie also stars the likes of Beatrice Grannò, Aura Garrido, and Rubén Ochandiano, with Nacho Vigalondo writing and directing. However, Perri couldn't let Golding go without a nod toward the exciting confirmed sequel to the 2018 black crime comedy, A Simple Favor.

She asked Golding just how a sequel could push the intense, mind-blowing mystery of the first project into new territory, with Golding replying:

"Well, funny enough, we shot that here in Toronto. That was my first time in Toronto, must have been 2018. You take what everybody loved about the first one -- it found its audience and people loved it. It's kind of like Marmite in the UK. You either loved it or you hated it. But we've had so many people just absolutely die for it, the costumes, the drama, the mystery. We took all those elements and made it bigger and better. It just gets wilder and wilder and wilder as the movie goes on. You'll be pleased if you did enjoy it."

After the success of the first venture, which returned almost $100 million on a $20 million budget, all eyes have been on a second helping of delicious secrets and thrills. Paul Feig is confirmed to return to helm the sequel, with Golding joined by Blake Lively, Andrew Rannells, and Anna Kendrick in reprising their roles as Sean, Emily, Darren, and Stephanie respectively. It has also been announced that Academy Award winner Allison Janney will join the cast, with a release date not yet announced.

'A Simple Favor 2' is Breaking One of Paul Feig's Trends

Image via The New York Times

Despite being a man certainly not known for directing sequels to his many acclaimed movies - with the likes of Spy and Bridesmaids staying as stand-alone ventures thus far - A Simple Favor was just too brilliant a story to not entice Feig back. In an exclusive interview with Collider's Steve Weintraub at this year's San Diego Comic-Con, Feig expanded on this. "It's actually been in the works for a while. I never do sequels, but this was just one, I don't know, I think there's another story to tell with these characters and I had an idea that I was playing around with," Feig divulged. Sadly, the recent strikes in 2023 caused a major overhaul of the script for the film, with Feig saying, "We threw out that script, or at least about 70% of it, and rewrote it. Now I'm just so happy that we did because I just think it's exactly how we wanted it."

A Simple Favor Release Date August 29, 2018 Director Paul Feig Cast Anna Kendrick , Ian Ho , Joshua Satine , Glenda Braganza , Andy Rannells , Kelly McCormack Runtime 119 Main Genre Mystery Writers Jessica Sharzer , Darcey Bell Tagline Can you keep a secret? Website https://asimplefavor.movie/ Expand

