Director Paul Feig confirms new plot details for the sequel to A Simple Favor, which is set in Italy.

The script underwent a major overhaul, resulting in a version he hopes resonates with the audience.

The sequel will feature a destination wedding in Italy.

Fans of the 2018 dark comedy-thriller A Simple Favor have been eagerly awaiting news about its unexpected sequel, and director Paul Feig recently shed some light on its development at San Diego Comic-Con. Collider's Steve Weintraub caught up with Feig at Collider's SDCC Media Suite where he was there to promote Jackpot, and the director delved into the journey of bringing the sequel to life, the plot, and the challenges of filming in Italy. Despite his general aversion to sequels, Feig revealed that the idea of continuing the story of Stephanie Smothers (Anna Kendrick) and Emily Nelson (Blake Lively) has been percolating for quite some time.

"It's actually been in the works for a while. I never do sequels, but this was just one, I don't know, I think there's another story to tell with these characters and I had an idea that I was playing around with," Feig revealed. The script, which was in development for nearly three years, faced a major overhaul during the writer's strike, ultimately resulting in a version that hopefully resonates with the audience. "We threw out that script, or at least about 70% of it, and rewrote it. Now I'm just so happy that we did because I just think it's exactly how we wanted it."

'A Simple Favor's Sequel Destination Revealed: Italia

Feig was tight-lipped about the plot specifics but did offer a tantalizing hint: "There's a destination wedding in Italy and a lot of crazy stuff happens at it. The thing I realize is—don't work in a place where you normally vacation because you're like, I'm supposed to be having fun, and I'm really stressed out and everything is going wrong," Feig admitted. Despite the challenges, he acknowledged the perks of spending six months in Rome and Capri. The picturesque settings will undoubtedly add a luxurious and exotic flair to the sequel.

As for when fans can expect to see the first images and trailer, Feig remained uncertain, noting that while the movie is set to release next year, no specific date has been locked down. As he told Weintraub, "We're still trying to figure that out. I don't know, sometimes they want to hang out with these things until the summer, to make them big. Sometimes they want it to go out in the spring." Although eager to release some early images, Feig prefers to let fan-captured snapshots generate organic buzz. "There's some really fun pictures online of some of Blake's costumes."

The director is currently deep into the post-production phase, with a strict timeline to adhere to. "I have 10 weeks to do my director's cut. We did this test screening after six weeks because I always try to do one really early just to see where we are," Feig detailed. With the final cut due in October and the entire process expected to wrap by early January, a 2025 release is all but confirmed, albeit without a precise date.

Stay tuned for more updates as the release date approaches, and check out our full interview with Feig when it drops later this weekend.

A Simple Favor Release Date August 29, 2018 Director Paul Feig Cast Anna Kendrick , Ian Ho , Joshua Satine , Glenda Braganza , Andy Rannells , Kelly McCormack Runtime 119 Writers Jessica Sharzer , Darcey Bell

