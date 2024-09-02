While Sam Raimi may have started his career with some of the wildest horror movies ever committed to celluloid, sometimes there's nothing more horrific than an ordinary person driven to desperation. That's the message of A Simple Plan, which is coming to 4K Blu-ray this fall. The 1998 thriller will arrive on high-definition on November 19.

The set is built around an all-new 4K remaster from the film's original negative, approved by director Sam Raimi. It is also loaded with special features. That includes two all-new audio commentaries; one featuring production designer Patrizia von Brandenstein, and another from critics Glenn Kenny and Farran Smith Nehme. It will also include all-new interviews with cast members Becky Ann Baker (Girls) and Chelcie Ross (Hoosiers), as well as cinematographer Alar Kivilo (The Blind Side). The set also comes with archival on-set interviews with the cast, behind-the-scenes footage, and the film's original theatrical trailer. It will come packaged with a booklet featuring writing on the film from new writing on the film by Bilge Ebiri and an excerpt from the book The Unseen Force: The Films of Sam Raimi by John Kenneth Muir. The set will retail for $35 USD, and can be preordered now on ArrowVideo.com.

What Is 'A Simple Plan' About?

Set in rural Minnesota, the film centers around Hank Mitchell (Bill Paxton), his naive brother Jacob (Billy Bob Thornton), and their friend Lou (Brent Briscoe), who stumble on a crashed plane. Inside is the dead pilot and his dangerous cargo: $4.4 million in cash. The three agree to keep their discovery a secret and split the money, but that simple plan soon becomes more and more complicated. When a local farmer spots them, they impulsively kill him to keep their secret, driving a wedge between the three. Making matters worse, an FBI agent (Gary Cole) comes to town in search of the money - but he may not be all he appears to be. And amid all this, Hank's wife, Sarah (Bridget Fonda) is scheming to keep all the money for her and Hank. In the end, nobody's going to walk away unscathed. Although known for dramatic camera moves and coaxing bold performances out of actors, Raimi tones down his directorial signature in the film, creating an icy, stripped-down thriller that's as chilling as a Minnesota winter.

Although A Simple Plan didn't turn a profit at the box office, only earning $16.3 million USD on a $17 million budget, it was hailed by critics. It currently holds a 90% Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes, and was nominated for two Academy Awards; Best Adapted Screenplay for Scott Smith, who adapted his own 1993 novel, and Best Supporting Actor for Thornton.

A Simple Plan will be released on 4K Blu-ray on November 19, 2024. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.