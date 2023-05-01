National Geographic is preparing to premiere the first two episodes of its historical drama series A Small Light. Based on the incredible WWII-era story of real-life heroine Miep Gies, the show tracks how the young and carefree secretary took on the enormous responsibility of protecting the Frank family and many others from persecution following the Nazi invasion of Holland. While it seeks to highlight Gies's unsung heroism, Collider can exclusively unveil a new clip from the second episode that shows the Frank family adjusting to living inside the Secret Annex after Gies and her husband Jan took them in.

The clip opens with Miep (Bel Powley) walking back into the house to find Anne (Billie Boullet) waiting for her. Since the family is restricted to the Annex amidst the Nazi occupation, she's eager to know absolutely everything about what's happening outside from how her friends are doing to what their dentist is up to. Each member of the family has a bit of a different reaction to being cooped up inside. Anne's sister Margot (Ashley Brooke) is all doom and gloom about the prospects of the Franks ever seeing the outside world ever again. Their parents, meanwhile, are more content to try and keep living their lives. Their father Otto (Liev Schreiber) wishes to continue working and acts as the gentle yet authoritative member of the family trying to keep things afloat. Edith Frank (Amira Casar), in addition to watching over her daughters, also helps Miep out with the grocery list to ensure everyone's needs are met.

As indicated by the clip, the first two episodes of A Small Light will depict how Gies begins to stand up and help the Franks and other Jewish members of the community facing persecution. She starts in the first episode with her boss Otto Frank and his family, agreeing to take them in and keep his office running in his stead. She'll immediately face a test, however, when she's tasked with getting Margot past a Gestapo checkpoint unnoticed. Episode 2 will see Miep learn more ways to skirt past the Nazis as she agrees to help her Jewish dentist find safety.

Image via NatGeo

The main cast of the series is rounded out by BAFTA-nominated actor Joe Cole who plays Miep's husband Jan. As the series goes on, they'll be joined by Caroline Catz as Mrs. van Pels, Noah Taylor as Dr. Pfeffer, and Andy Nyman as Mr. van Pels who all become part of the Secret Annex community with the Frank family.

A Small Light Highlights the Heroism and Slow Onset of Hatred Often Overlooked in WWII

A Small Light is a decidedly different and fascinating take on the well-known story of Anne Frank and her family, but it's also a much-needed one. Collider's own Maggie Lovitt gave the series a B+ in her review, praising the series for its well-paced exploration of the evolution of hate while giving credence to the people who stepped up to meet the measure of said hatred as it took hold. She also praised the excellent cinematography and production of the series under director Susanna Fogel and showrunners Joan Rater and Tony Phelan that elevate the oppressive grasp of the Nazi regime. Fogel explained the reasoning behind the series in a previous featurette, saying how crucial it was to examine these well-known stories from different angles in order to fully understand that these are ordinary people caught in these extraordinary circumstances and asked to do extraordinary things.

A Small Light will premiere its first two episodes on May 1 on National Geographic and will stream on both Hulu and Disney+. New episodes will air on Mondays. Check out the exclusive clip below.