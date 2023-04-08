Over the past few years, there has been a massive rise in the number of mainstream biopics on our screens. In this year alone, we have witnessed or will witness the likes of Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer about the physicist of the same name, Ben Affleck's Air about Michael Jordan's famous Nike partnership, and even Matthew Johnson's Blackberry. It is clear to many great production companies that the demand is there for biopics, but the possible number of stories to be told is limited based on their real-life parameters. This can often lead to retellings of famous stories from new angles, with the intention not to simply remake a tale that has been told countless times, but to offer a fresh perspective on what has become a well-worn path. Disney and National Geographic, like other major companies, are very aware of the power of the biopic and have teamed up to refocus one of the most heartbreaking and famous stories of modern history in the biographical miniseries A Small Light (2023).

The story of Anne Frank is etched into the fabric of modern culture and has been shared in many forms for nearly 100 years. However, the lesser-told side of the story is that of Miep Gies, who was the woman who attempted to shelter the Frank family from the awful Nazi regime. So, with that in mind, and with the release date just around the corner, here is everything we know about A Small Light so far.

When and Where Is A Small Light Releasing?

With a story this powerful, it is understandable that many fans will heavily anticipate its release. It has been confirmed that the first two episodes of this limited series will be premiering on Monday, May 1, 2023, at 9 pm ET. Following this, two episodes will be released every subsequent week at the same time on Monday at 9 pm ET. This means there is hardly any time to wait to finally watch A Small Light. The first two episodes will be simultaneously broadcast across Lifetime, Nat Geo WILD, and National Geographic at the aforementioned time, with the episodes then becoming available to stream the next day on both Hulu and Disney+. The premiere will also be broadcast on Freeform on Saturday, May 6, at 8 pm ET.

Episodes of the series are also going to be made available to stream on the Nat Geo TV and ABC apps, meaning there should hopefully be a way for most to take in this tale. In the UK, the first two episodes will be available on Disney+ on Tuesday, May 2, with each subsequent episode arriving every Tuesday after that.

Watch the Trailer for A Small Light

On April 5, the trailer for A Small Light was officially released by National Geographic. It can be watched in full below:

The trailer captures, through its tense pacing and score composed by Ariel Marx, the exact tone required for a story with this much weight. The stand-out of this series based on the trailer, besides the compelling narrative, seems to be the performances from the main cast. In particular, Miep Gies and her husband Jan feel extremely rooted in their setting, with credit going to actors Bel Powley (The Diary of a Teenage Girl) and Joe Cole (Peaky Blinders). The trailer confirms, towards the end of its runtime, that the more terrifying moments of this tale will be depicted, which likely carries with it some incredibly powerful acting and sensitive cinematography and direction. Anne Frank, played by Billie Boullet (The Worst Witch), does mention her iconic diary in the trailer, meaning that, despite looking at this tale from a new angle, the series will not altogether reroute away from Anne Frank's infamous documentation of her struggle.

A behind-the-scenes featurette was also released two months before the trailer, arriving on January 13, 2023. Check it out below:

What's the Plot of A Small Light About?

As alluded to before, A Small Light tells the iconic tale of the Frank family from the point of view of the woman who sheltered them, Hermine "Miep" Gies. The official plot synopsis reads:

"Based on an inspiring true story, Miep Gies was young, carefree and opinionated — at a time when opinions got you killed ― when Otto Frank asked her to help hide his family from the Nazis during WWII. Without hesitation, Miep agreed. For the next two years, she and her daring and devoted husband, Jan, with several other everyday heroes, watched over the Frank, van Pels and Pfeffer families hiding in the secret annex."

Clearly, this story is going to be dealing with some horrific true events, which could possibly cause distress to some viewers. Naturally, however, these moments are immensely powerful and will make for some hard-hitting television. It is also key to note that, in the synopsis, both the van Pels and Pfeffer families are mentioned, which is important, as it wasn't just the Franks that this incredible woman attempted to hide.

Who's In the Cast of A Small Light?

It can be a tricky task to cast for a biopic, as not only do the actors need to convey the action and emotion of their character with authenticity, but they have to become a person already known to audiences. The casting team of A Small Light seems to have done a great job, with a strong ensemble deserving of taking on such a difficult story. Joining the aforementioned Bel Powley, Joe Cole, and Billie Boullet on-screen are the likes of Liev Schreiber (Ray Donovan) as Otto Frank, Ashley Brooke (Troop Zero) as Margot Frank, Andy Nyman (Judy) as Hermann van Pels, Noah Taylor (Almost Famous) as Doctor Pfeffer, Liza Sadovy (Emma) as Mrs. Stoppelman, and Sebastian Armesto (Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides) as Max Stoppelman. Other notable cast members who are featured include Daniel Donskoy as Karl Josef Silberbauer, Rudi Goodman as Peter Van Pels, Caroline Catz as Mrs. van Pels, Amira Casar as Edith Frank, Noah Leggott as Young Cas, and Mikulas Mikeska as The Baby, among various others.

Of course, this is only a small sample of the fantastically curated cast list, with their shared talent and the power of the story being told making A Small Light one of the most unmissable shows set to hit Disney+.

Who Are the Creators of A Small Light?

As with many series, often the work can be split between several creatives. A Small Light is no different, with Tony Phelan (Grey's Anatomy) set to direct three episodes, Leslie Hope (Lost in Space) directing two episodes, and Susanna Fogel (The Spy Who Dumped Me) directing the bulk of the episodes. Fogel and Phelan also stand as executive producers on the series, alongside Avi Nir, Joan Rater, Alon Shtruzman, and Peter Traugott. Cinematography credits go to Stuart Howell (The Crown) and Azul Serra (Liquid Truth). The script was penned by a strong team of great writers, including Phelan, William Harper (Grey's Anatomy), Ben Esler (Hell on Wheels), and Joan Rater (Fire Country).