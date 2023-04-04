National Geographic has released a new trailer for A Small Light, an upcoming limited series inspired by the true story of Hermine "Miep" Gies. During World War II, Gies put her life at risk to save Jewish families from Nazi persecution, which led her to become one of the Dutch citizens who helped hide Anne Frank.

The trailer introduces Bel Powley as Gies, a fierce woman who doesn’t hesitate for even a second before deciding to help Otto Frank (played by Liev Schreiber) and his family to hide from Nazi officials. For two years, Gies would put herself at risk while keeping the Franks and four other Dutch Jews safe in a secret annex, offering them shelter, food, and hope during one of history’s darkest times. The trailer also underlines how Gies was willing to fully uproot her life to save as many people as she could, which would also cause some conflict with her husband, Jan Gies (played by Joe Cole). Finally, the trailer teases how the series will also explore the Dutch resistance to the Nazi movement, which helped to retake Europe during World War II.

While the series will be told through Gies’ perspective, the trailer also shows Billie Boullet’s Anne Frank working on the iconic diary that would become a testament to the horrors Jewish people faced during World War II. The diary of Anne Frank would be kept by Gies after the Franks' arrest in 1941, which helped the whole world to understand the traumas endured by the victims of the Holocaust. So, while the series is obviously an anti-war production, viewers should be warned they will witness several soul-crushing events.

Image via National Geographic

Talking about the upcoming series, Carolyn Bernstein, EVP, Scripted and Documentary Films, National Geographic, said:

“When we first heard the remarkable story of Miep Gies we were gripped and deeply moved. We were also convinced that this limited series about an everyday superhero – one that most people around the world have never heard of – needed an unprecedented rollout. We are determined to bring ‘A Small Light’ to the largest global audience possible and hope this ambitious rollout across multiple networks and streaming platforms allows audiences to fall in love with and be inspired by Miep just as we have.”

When Is A Small Light Premiering?

A Small Light also stars Ashley Brooke as Margot Frank, Rudi Goodman as Peter van Pels, Amira Casar as Edith Frank, Caroline Catz as Mrs. van Pels, Noah Taylor as Dr. Pfeffer, and Andy Nyman as Mr. van Pels. The series was shot in Amsterdam and Prague to keep the locations as close as possible to where the historical events really happened.

A Small Light premieres two episodes on Monday, May 1, at 9 pm ET, with a simulcast across National Geographic, Nat Geo WILD and Lifetime of the first two episodes. After that, two new episodes will debut every Monday at 9 pm ET on National Geographic and stream on Disney+ and Hulu the next day. The two first episodes will also show on Saturday, May 6, at 8 pm ET on Freeform. Finally, A Small Light episodes will also be available on the Nat Geo TV and ABC apps.

Check out the A Small Light trailer and the series synopsis below.