From the moment the 1977 Ettore Scola film A Special Day begins, there’s something unorthodox about its imagery. The world the movie’s characters inhabit is neither popping with the varied hues of reality nor does it go the route of many period pieces (A Special Day takes place in 1938) of embracing full-on monochromatic imagery either. Instead, everything is coated in a sepia tone that lends a golden-brown tint to each frame. It’s an immediately striking choice that does more than just look unique or remind one of subsequent movies like O Brother, Where Are Thou? This color scheme is integral to parsing out the world and critical themes of A Special Day.

Some context is needed, though, to understand why A Special Day uses its sepia tone so well. This feature is set on a day when Adolf Hitler and Benito Mussolini are meeting for the very first time. This hideous meeting of fascists is taking place in Rome, Italy, where the event is treated as a grand celebratory moment by the populace. Nearly everyone in a local apartment complex goes to bear witness to this occasion… with housewife Antonietta (Sophia Loren) being a notable exception. While taking care of her house, she accidentally lets the family’s pet bird loose. The critter is captured once again with the aid of a stranger named Gabriele (Marcello Mastroianni), who is also one of Antonietta’s neighbors. The two begin to bond as the day goes on, and they enjoy each other’s company…until Gabriele’s distaste for Hitler and Mussolini is revealed.

A Look At a Bygone Era

An immediately noticeable aspect of this story being told in a sepia-tone aesthetic is how it makes A Special Day look like an old faded photograph that you might find at the bottom of a trunk or even in the family album Gabriele flips through while in Antonietta’s apartment. It’s a unique way of establishing that this is a production set in a bygone era, especially since movies usually convey this trait through black-and-white photography. Of course, certain vintage films do look like they’re captured in sepia tone when viewed in the modern world due to wear and tear over the years, but the default color scheme associated with old movies is black-and-white.

There’s nothing wrong with paying tribute to the Golden Age of classic cinema, but that’s not the immediate visual influence A Special Day is trying to harness. It’s trying to capture the visual terms of what a family would consider the past rather than a filmmaker. To see the widespread normalization of fascism told through a color scheme we might associate with a ratty old photo of a picnic or a family gathering creates an appropriate sense of dissonance. The horrors of fascism and the way it dehumanizes people is creeping into visual cues we may associate with wistful glimpses into the past. One could even extrapolate that, by channeling the hues connected to classic photography or the pages of a well-used book, A Special Day showing the complicated human beings that existed behind the grinning and calculated photographs that have endured of eras past.

Going for this vibe lends an immediate lived-in quality to A Special Day that feels fitting for its lead characters. Once she’s alone, for instance, Antonietta quietly bemoans how it would take multiple mothers to keep her household in order and how all she wants to do is sleep. Trying to carry on the appearance of being a “proper” wife as decreed by Mussolini’s regime has drained her spirit. There is no color left in her soul and the visuals of A Special Day reflect this misery. Similarly, Gabriele is so drowning in despair living under fascist rules that he almost commits suicide before Antonietta enters his life. These are human beings who aren’t just miserable, their lives have been deprived of any sort of hope or distinctiveness. It’s no wonder A Special Day feels a sepia tone color scheme is the only proper way to reflect their internal anguish.

The sepia tone that covers their world is so omnipresent that even the blue sky looks like it's just a sheet of white, while the different apartments look like clones of one another with minimal color variations to distinguish them. Beyond just rendering the misery of A Special Day’s two lead characters in a striking form, this also provides a vivid reflection of the dreary conformity of fascist societies. Uniqueness is despised here and treated as a subversion worthy of execution. As a result, the colors and visual idiosyncrasies of the world have been stamped out. Only a movie drenched in a sepia tone can hope to capture these fascism-informed constraints.

Similarly, embracing a world where the colors are not quite as they should be allows A Special Day to plainly inform viewers that the status quo Antonietta and Gabriele live with should not be normalized. The sky should not look like this, homes should be richer with detail than this, and, even on a most basic level, there should be more colors around. Just as these visual details don't belong in everyday reality, so too do people like Hitler and Mussolini not belong in positions of power. Even though someone like Antonietta has had it beaten into her skull that this warped society is “good” or “proper,” the color scheme of A Special Day can suggest otherwise simply by being so at odds with reality.

The sepia tone even works as an effective contrast with the radio broadcasts scattered throughout A Special Day. In the background, viewers hear breathless radio announcers talking about the “glorious” circumstances surrounding Hitler and Mussolini's meeting. The broadcasters always emphasize "the blue sky," an especially impactful shade of orange, or the colors of various flags being held by loyal fascist officers. The meeting of these monsters is described in vivid detail over the radio with every shade from your average Crayola crayon box. The sepia tone of A Special Day, on the other hand, provides an immediate reminder of the harsh realities that all that propaganda ignores. Within this movie, color is a tool utilized by fascists to distract from their inhumanity while the minimal colors of sepia tone invite viewers to explore the real world and the people who inhabit it.

The World Remains Without Color

The underlying significance of the sepia tone is solidified in the final moments of A Special Day, which refuse to depart from this visual choice. Many films with stories told in black-and-white, whether they’re Schindler’s List or The Forty-Year-Old Version, close out their plots with a transition back into a fully colorized world. This can be an effective visual element, but not every film with a unique color palette must follow this mold.

For A Special Day, the continued use of sepia tone fits the somber conclusion of the film, which sees Gabriele quietly leaving the apartment complex in the night while Antonietta prepares to return to her run-of-the-mill housewife existence. The future is uncertain and bleak for these characters, while the audience is also aware that Hitler and Mussolini will only grow in power in the years following this story. The sepia tone, then, suggests to viewers that this grim specter of fascism is not going away. Even with the connection between A Special Day’s two lead characters, the horrors of these monstrous leaders and the normalization of their behavior from people like Antonietta’s husband or the complex’s landlord will go on and on. Just as these atrocious elements of reality are not vanishing, neither does the sepia tone coloring.

This is a harrowing way to finish A Special Day, but this choice is emblematic of the deeply confident and bold filmmaking on display in how it commits to such an appropriately bleak conclusion. The tone wouldn’t register nearly as powerfully without the feature’s sepia tone coloring, which is just one of many ways this visual choice makes an already compelling film further impactful. It’s instantly clear in A Special Day that’s there something unusual about its cinematography and color scheme, but nothing can prepare viewers for just how layered and thoughtful this color choice turns out to be in the grand scheme of the entire production.