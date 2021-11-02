Damian Lewis and Guy Pearce are set to star in the six-episode drama series, A Spy Among Friends, and judging by the first look image, viewers will be in for some James Bond-like drama along with heartfelt friendship.

The show has been adapted from the New York Times best-selling book by the same name written by Ben Macintyre and will be centered around the lives of Nicholas Elliott (Lewis) and Kim Philby (Pearce), who were both spies during the Cold War and who also happen to be lifelong friends.

The limited series will tell the story of Philby, a British intelligence officer and KGB double agent, and his relationship with his close friend and Secret Intelligence Service colleague, Elliott. Their relationship ultimately caused the gutting of British and American intelligence during the Cold War and set the course for the dangerous intelligence game against Russia that we are still playing today.

The first look photo shows us the two men, dressed in perfectly tailored black suites sitting on a striped couch. Lewis looks serious and has his hands on his lap giving us the sense that he is mentally tossing something over as he gazes into the camera. Pearce, on the other hand, has a slight smirk on his face with his hands folded as he stares into the camera making us think he may know more about his friend’s secrets than Lewis knows.

Lewis Is perhaps best known for his portrayal of Bobby Axelrod on Billions and Pearce for his leading role in Memento and more recently, Mare of Easttown. With both Lewis and Peace's talents, the show is sure to be a success among fans. A Spy Among Friends will debut worldwide in the fall of 2022 only on BritBox in the UK and Spectrum’s On Demand platform in the U.S.

