Today, MGM+ announced that it has picked up the scripted crime drama A Spy Among Friends, a series based on the New York Times best-selling novel written by Ben Macintyre. Along with the announcement, MGM+ also released a new image from the series showing stars Damian Lewis and Guy Pearce in their new roles. The series will premiere on MGM+ in the United States in 2023. The series will premiere in the UK this December.

A Spy Among Friends will be a six-episode limited series that dramatizes the real-life story of two British spies and friends, Nicholas Elliott and Kim Philby. However, when Philby turns into the most notorious Soviet double agent in history, events will unfold that will shatter both their friendship and both British and American Intelligence operations. The series will be a look back at life during the height of the Cold War. The new image, released today, shows the two spies standing together on the rooftop. Lewis, who plays Elliott, looks over at Pearce, who plays the double agent Philby. Who knows what chaos or double-crossing Philby might be plotting at that moment?

Series star and executive producer of the series Damian Lewis said of his involvement in the new series, “I’m very happy to be bringing our Cold War tale of friendship and betrayal to MGM+. They’re the perfect partners for us and I can’t wait for people to see it."

Michael Wright, head of MGM+ added to Lewis' praise by calling out the series creator, saying, “Alex Cary has brilliantly adapted Ben Macintyre’s historical novel about friendship, loyalty, and betrayal. He, along with Nick Murphy, Damian Lewis, and the remarkable cast led by Lewis and Guy Pearce, have brought to life this riveting tale of two British spies whose deep personal bond and long friendship is challenged by duplicity and deception." He continued, “[t]his series is emblematic of our new MGM+ brand and the rich, cinematic, and character-driven stories we aim to tell.”

Lauren Stein, EVP, drama development, Sony Pictures Television added, saying,“Ben Macintyre is an unbelievably talented writer. Alex Cary has taken this fascinating story and created a suspenseful—and at times heartbreaking—drama about duty, honor, and friendship.” She continued, saying, "[w]atching Damian, Guy, and Anna bring it to life is like watching a master class and I am so excited for people to get to experience the show.”

A Spy Among Friends will premiere on MGM+ in 2023. No exact release date has yet been announced for the US premiere. However, the first episode of the series is set to be released in the UK on December 8.