MGM+, the premium linear channel and streaming service that used to be known as EPIX, is revving up for its relaunch on January 15 with a lineup of content heading its way. Today, during the Television Critics Association’s 2023 Winter Press Tour, it was revealed by the head of MGM+, Michael Wright, that one of these series heading to MGM+ is A Spy Among Friends, a six-episode limited series that will premiere on March 12.

A Spy Among Friends is based on the 2014 New York Times best-selling book written by Ben Macintyre. The novel follows a dramatized retelling of the real-life story and friendship of Nicholas Elliott, played by Golden Globe- and Emmy-winning actor Damian Lewis (Homeland, Billions), and Kim Philby, played by Emmy winner Guy Pearce (Jack Irish, Mare of Easttown). When Philby turns into the most notorious Soviet double agent in history sets off a chain of events that not only destroys the pairs' relationship but also deals a heavy blow to both British and American Intelligence operations. Also starring alongside Lewis and Pearce is Anna Maxwell Martin (Motherland, Line of Duty). The series made its official premiere in the UK at the end of last year on December 8 and will be making its wider debut on MGM+ on March 12.

“It’s a new beginning for our service, as we introduce MGM+ and its distinctive brand promise to viewers on January 15. MGM+ will deliver on its iconic and beloved studio legacy, with cinematic, sophisticated, and transportive storytelling that audiences love,” said Wright in a statement during the TCA 2023 Press Tour. “We are growing our rich library of content, comprised of original television series and blockbuster films that celebrate the MGM brand.”

Image via MGM+

What Else Is Coming to MGM+

A Spy Among Friends was just one of the series that had its release date confirmed during the Press Tour. The true-crime docuseries Murf the Surf based on the life of infamous jewel thief Jack Roland Murphy is set to premiere on February 5 with Season 2 of the contemporary sci-fi horror series FROM starring Harold Perrineau (Lost), and created by John Griffin (Crater) will arrive to MGM+ on April 23. These series will join previously greenlit series in MGM+’s new lineup. These other greenlit series include Hotel Cocaine, a crime thriller executive produced by Chris Brancato that will enter production in May in the Dominican Republic and is scheduled to premiere next winter, and San Francisco Sounds (working title), a two-part documentary series that tracks the history of the San Francisco music scene from 1965 to 1975, comes from the team behind the Emmy-nominated documentary Laurel Canyon and is scheduled to premiere in the fall.

A Spy Among Friends will arrive on MGM+ on March 12.