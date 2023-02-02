It is often said that you keep your friends close and your enemies closer, and Sun Tzu's famous words ring true when it comes to A Spy Among Friends, the new limited series slated to premiere on MGM+. Centered around Nicholas Elliott and Kim Philby, two British intelligence spies and friends of 30 years who find their personal and professional lives thrown into deep turmoil when it's discovered that Philby is potentially a double agent for the Soviet Union, putting their entire operation and trust in deep jeopardy, the upcoming streaming series should serve as a gripping, suspenseful dramatization, filled with intrigue and loaded confrontations, and the show's trailer highlights the double-crossing intensity that will ensue.

Starring Damien Lewis and Guy Pierce as Elliott and Philby, respectively, A Spy Among Friends is based on Ben Macintrye's best-selling historical book of the same name and explores how Philby not only betrayed the trust of his friend and government but ultimately became the most notorious British defector and Soviet double agent in history. There's certainly a lot of dramatic territories to mine in such a subject alone, but the added emotional intensity of exploring two friends, both sworn to secrecy and discretion, coming to terms with the fallout of their professional duties and long-standing bond — all due to the wayward actions and complete mistrust of a man with split allegiances. Spies are quite dubious by nature, but you tend to have close companions you can trust. But what if the one person you have found solace with, the one man you can trust against all odds, was the person helping your biggest enemy? It's an intense story to tell, and one that should play out in arresting fashion over the course of six episodes.

It also helps that the show features dynamite talent not merely in front of the camera but behind the lens. Namely, A Spy Among Friends is adapted and created by Alexander Cary, best known for his Emmy-winning work on Homeland. Thus, this limited series will serve as a reunion between Cary and Lewis. Additionally, the series is helmed by BAFTA-winning director Nick Murray, and as we can see from this promo, the series is a handsomely-mounted and cinematic period piece that will surely benefit from its posh production values and top-notch creative talents. And we don't have long to wait to see it all unfold.

An Acclaimed Game of Espionage

Thankfully, we know that this new streaming series will be worth the while. While it doesn't make its way stateside until later this spring, A Spy Among Friends already premiered in the U.K. at the end of 2022, and it was met with glowing reviews from critics praising its intelligent writing, its compelling storytelling, and its terrific performances from its two leads. The latter, in particular, has been singled out for his bold and uncompromising work, which should come as no surprise to fans who are familiar with his versatile work. The Mare of Easttown actor has constantly excelled on screens small and big, and this shouldn't be an exception. You can't always trust people, even your friends, but you can always count on Pearce to give an enthralling performance, and this meaty role should prove to be another marvelous showcase.

A Spy Among Friends premieres on MGM+ on March 12th. Check out the trailer below: