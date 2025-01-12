Some of the best television shows of all time revolve around spies and their complex relationships with those around them while balancing the emotional toll and excitement of covert operations. While shows like The Americans and Slow Horses are based on fictional characters, the gripping MGM+ miniseries A Spy Among Friends feels just as thrilling as any scripted show but is based on an incredible true story that's practically made for TV. Based on British author Ben Macintyre's non-fiction book of the same name, A Spy Among Friends centers on Kim Philby, one of the most notorious spies in British history.

What Is 'A Spy Among Friends' About?

Set against the backdrop of the Cold War, A Spy Among Friends explores the close friendship between MI6 agents Kim Philby (Guy Pearce) and Nicholas Elliott (Damian Lewis), who worked together for years. However, after 30 years of friendship, Elliot is devastated to learn that Philby is a secret Soviet double agent. The story picks up after Philby's betrayal is revealed, with Elliott being sent to Beirut to get a confession from his friend. After 34 hours of taped conversations in 4 days, Philby defects to the USSR and Elliott is later interrogated by MI5 agent Lily Thomas (Anna Maxwell Martin), a rare fictional character in the show who plays a crucial role.

Interwoven with the present-day fallout from Philby's deception are flashbacks that give deeper context to their long friendship. Lewis and Pearce bring depth and intensity to their roles, perfectly capturing the subtle dynamics of their characters' relationship as it shifts from camaraderie to suspicion, and ultimately to heartbreaking disappointment. The scene in Beirut, where the men spent hours together, is also interwoven throughout the series, with recordings of their conversations replayed for Elliott during his conversations with Lily. There are many great moments in the scene, but when Elliot says, "The irony is, even though you've managed to hide your real self for all these years, I know you all the better for it now" and describes Philby as a "man on the brink," it perfectly encapsulates the heart of the show.

'A Spy Among Friends' Is a Compelling and Gripping Spy Drama