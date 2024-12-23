A Star Is Born has had several iterations throughout the years, and now you can see where it all started. The most recent version of the film brought fans Ally (Lady Gaga) and Jackson Maine (Bradley Cooper). But that was actually the fourth version of the story. Each is slightly different from the others but with the same narrative beats included. Now, you can watch the film that inspired it all! The 1937 version of A Star Is Born is heading to Max this coming January, and it is an important bit of film history to dive into.

The original film centered around Esther Victoria Blodgett (Janet Gaynor). Esther is a young actress who comes to Los Angeles with dreams of making it in Hollywood when she meets Norman Maine (Fredric March). The two work together after Esther changes her name to Vicki Lester and the story fades into one fans of the subsequent films know well. Norman and Vicki fall in love, get married, and he continues to fall from grace in Hollywood as she rises. While her career continues to blossom, Norman's fades into obscurity.

The common ending for all four of the films is pulled from the first one. Norman is an alcoholic and takes his own life by walking into the ocean by the end of the film. The way that the character dies differs between all four versions, but the result is the same. Our beloved female lead is left alone when her husband dies in a tragic way. And now you can see just how the 1937 version of A Star Is Born differs from those other films we know so well.

'A Star Is Born' Is a Beloved Story Told Every Few Decades

The 1976 film was a beloved classic, but when looking at all four versions, it is obvious that this story just continues to get better with age. After the 1937 film, one starring Judy Garland and James Mason was released in 1954. That version had more of a musical edge to it, but it was the 1976 film starring Kris Kristofferson and Barbra Streisand that changed the aspirations of this tragic couple. In the 1976 version, the two are musicians, which is what Cooper pulled from for his 2018 version with Gaga. But without that first film, we wouldn't have the classics we do today. Why not celebrate by watching the Gaynor and March take?

You can watch A Star Is Born starting on January 1 on Max.