If there's one film narrative out there that could be declared truly timeless and beloved by just about every generation, it might have to be the one featured in the various A Star Is Born movies. The tragic love story that tackles the price of fame, the allure of showbiz, and the jealousy that can come with working in cutthroat creative industries has been told four times since 1937, with the most recent iteration being in 2018. On average, a star is born about every 20 years, it seems, and every time so far, it's resulted in interesting and acclaimed movies, which makes it possible that perhaps at some point in the 2030s or 2040s, audiences will get a fifth one.

The general story followed throughout these movies is stuck to quite persistently from film to film, though details naturally change, as do things like the music, visuals, and some sequences here and there. Each movie sees a young woman dreaming of stardom while beginning a relationship with a man who's struggling in his profession and decides to champion her, only for the woman's success to exceed his, leading to drama and conflict, inevitably ending with tragedy. The narrative of A Star Is Born is naturally heartbreaking, but audiences over the years can't seem to get enough of it, with the four movies that share this premise being ranked below from worst to best.

4 'A Star Is Born' (1976)

Image via Warner Bros.

Barbra Streisand was a huge star throughout the late 1960s and into the 1970s, starring in acclaimed films like 1968's Funny Girl, 1969's Hello, Dolly!, and 1972's What's Up Doc. Not only was she acclaimed for her acting and singing skills, but so too was Kris Kristofferson, who appeared alongside her in this 1976 take on A Star Is Born. Given their successful music careers and bankable star power, it's undeniable that the casting was on point for this iteration of the classic showbiz tragedy, given they're both required to do a great deal of singing in this film.

RELATED: The Greatest Movies of the 1970s, Ranked

Streisand's the up-and-coming singer with big dreams, and Kristofferson's a rock-and-roll star past his prime, with the music of its time perhaps being the thing that makes it stand out the most compared to the other versions of A Star Is Born. It was a huge hit upon release, earning considerably more than its budget, but when watched today, it probably feels like the weakest take on the story. Not that it's bad by any means, with some excellent songs and an almost epic feel, given its 139-minute runtime and large-scale concert scenes, but it can also feel a bit overstuffed, and though Streisand and Kristofferson can each sing amazingly well, their romantic chemistry feels a little unconvincing.

3 'A Star Is Born' (1937)

Image via United Artists

1937 saw the release of the very first A Star Is Born movie, though a film called What Price Hollywood? was released in 1932, and has some similarities to the narrative told in A Star Is Born. Nevertheless, the title is what's important here, so the saga of stars being born can be seen as being born here, in 1937. And is this a case where the original is the best?

No, not quite. The original take on A Star Is Born is very good in many ways, and holds up better than a great many movies released in the 1930s. It's shot in distinctive-looking technicolor, and also stands out for being the only version of A Star Is Born that focuses on an aspiring actress becoming involved with a washed-up actor, rather than centering on singers. Janet Gaynor and Fredric March are both great in the lead roles, and it is interesting to see a depiction of this narrative without the music element, which also serves to make it the shortest A Star Is Born by a considerable margin. It's a well-made classic Hollywood film, and surprisingly biting for its time.

2 'A Star Is Born' (2018)

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

It's natural and understandable that the most well-known version of A Star Is Born nowadays is the most recent one, which starred Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper, the latter of whom also directed the film. It's the only take on the story so far to be set in the 21st century, and its 2018 release also made it the version of the film with the longest gap of A Star Is Born-less years before it, considering it came out 42 years after the previous version.

It's centered around the country music scene this time around, and though Cooper's contributions to the soundtrack are solid, it's Lady Gaga who inevitably and unsurprisingly steals the show when it comes to the music side of things. Appropriately enough, A Star Is Born made Lady Gaga a star within the world of film a considerable number of years after she'd already achieved stardom within the music industry. Since her Oscar nomination for Best Actress for her role here, she's gone on to give a memorable performance in 2021's House of Gucci, and is also slated to have a starring role in 2024's Jokersequel, Joker: Folie à Deux.

1 'A Star Is Born' (1954)

1954 was a remarkable year for movies, but the second version of A Star Is Born — released that year — still managed to stand out. It's the longest of all the A Star Is Born movies, with a truly epic runtime of 176 minutes, and is the first version of the story to focus on musicians; one trying to break into the industry, and one struggling to stay within it. It's also home to two towering lead performances: Judy Garland as the young singer with big aspirations, and James Mason as her troubled partner whose glory days are behind him.

Garland and Mason give the two best performances from any A Star Is Born movie, and the film represents both legendary Hollywood stars at the peak of their powers. Yes, the movie is long, and some may find it melodramatic by today's standards, but it also has the most to offer out of any film with this narrative, and is bolstered considerably by the phenomenal acting on offer here. If for whatever reason you can only watch a single A Star Is Born movie, the 1954 version is honestly the one to pick, without a doubt.

KEEP READING:The Best Musicals of All Time, Ranked