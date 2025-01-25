Valentine's Day is fast approaching and there's a ton of films available on streaming to get you in a romantic mood. Whether it's a comedy, a blood-soaked horror slasher, or an emotional drama, there's something for every kind of person to enjoy leading into this heart-filled holiday. However, if you like your love stories a bit more on the tragic side, Max has you covered in its upcoming February lineup. Their diverse catalog of films will include the 2018 version of A Star is Born.

Bradley Cooper's directorial debut will be singing its way to Max in February and take part in the streamer's curated list of films simply titled “Valentine's Day”. A Star is Born will be alongside other modern classics like Mama Mia, The Notebook and Crazy Rich Asians. Despite being the third remake of the 1937 film, when it was released in 2018, A Star is Born was a massive box office and critical hit. It made over $436 million worldwide on a $36 million budget, while it has a certified-fresh rating of 90% on Rotten Tomatoes. Its audience score is also glowing at 80%. This led A Star is Born to be nominated for eight Academy Awards, including Best Picture. It only won one Oscar for Best Original Song, but “Shallows” is one of the best pieces of music to come along in that category in a very long time.

What's ‘A Star is Born’ About?